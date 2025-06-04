June 4, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Guidewire Software GWRE shares rose 14.5% to $249.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Yext YEXT shares moved upwards by 12.6% to $7.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $956.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Universal Security UUU shares moved upwards by 12.32% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • STMicroelectronics STM shares rose 7.2% to $27.52. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 billion.
  • Hewlett Packard HPE shares increased by 6.89% to $18.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Greenidge Generation GREE stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.

Losers

  • FiEE MINM stock declined by 13.5% to $3.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Asana ASAN stock fell 11.32% to $16.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • eGain EGAN stock declined by 9.1% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares fell 8.31% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares declined by 7.67% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA stock fell 6.98% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASAN Logo
ASANAsana Inc
$16.85-11.3%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.51
Growth
24.91
Quality
Not Available
Value
21.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EGAN Logo
EGANeGain Corp
$5.50-%
GREE Logo
GREEGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc
$1.625.88%
GWRE Logo
GWREGuidewire Software Inc
$251.4015.2%
HPE Logo
HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise Co
$18.997.35%
MINM Logo
MINMFiEE Inc
$3.46-13.7%
MTC Logo
MTCMMTEC Inc
$0.9669-9.64%
PCLA Logo
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.8299-3.50%
STM Logo
STMSTMicroelectronics NV
$27.507.13%
TAOP Logo
TAOPTaoping Inc
$7.29-8.30%
UUU Logo
UUUUniversal Security Instruments Inc
$3.078.10%
YEXT Logo
YEXTYext Inc
$7.5911.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved