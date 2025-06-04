12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Guidewire Software GWRE shares rose 14.5% to $249.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Yext YEXT shares moved upwards by 12.6% to $7.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $956.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Universal Security UUU shares moved upwards by 12.32% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- STMicroelectronics STM shares rose 7.2% to $27.52. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 billion.
- Hewlett Packard HPE shares increased by 6.89% to $18.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Greenidge Generation GREE stock moved upwards by 6.52% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
Losers
- FiEE MINM stock declined by 13.5% to $3.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- Asana ASAN stock fell 11.32% to $16.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- eGain EGAN stock declined by 9.1% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares fell 8.31% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- MMTEC MTC shares declined by 7.67% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock fell 6.98% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
