12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- TSR TSRI stock moved upwards by 69.5% to $13.12 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
- Cyngn CYN shares increased by 52.68% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares moved upwards by 40.45% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares rose 17.18% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.3 million.
- Verb Tech VERB stock moved upwards by 16.78% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- UTime WTO stock increased by 15.84% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $168.6 million.
Losers
- DatChat DATS shares decreased by 23.0% to $1.27 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Rekor Systems REKR stock declined by 21.16% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- NICE NICE shares fell 13.36% to $197.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Castellum CTM shares declined by 11.48% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock declined by 10.78% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock decreased by 10.65% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in