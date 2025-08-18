August 18, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SUNation Energy SUNE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Freightos CRGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.08 million.

• CBAK Energy Tech CBAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.56 million.

• Riskified RSKD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.25 million.

• Bitdeer Technologies BTDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $97.77 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BHP Group BHP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $51.22 billion.

• Palo Alto Networks PANW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Waldencast WALD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $71.95 million.

• Flexsteel Industries FLXS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $111.82 million.

• Faraday Future FFAI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nyxoah NYXH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.73 million.

• XP XP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $834.73 million.

• Adecoagro AGRO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Agora API is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• X Financial XYF is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Blink Charging BLNK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $22.50 million.

• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $882.46 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGRO Logo
AGROAdecoagro SA
$9.11-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.65
Growth
63.53
Quality
N/A
Value
85.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
API Logo
APIAgora Inc
$3.772.69%
BHP Logo
BHPBHP Group Ltd
$53.80-0.65%
BLNK Logo
BLNKBlink Charging Co
$0.95401.48%
BTDR Logo
BTDRBitdeer Technologies Group
$13.641.87%
CBAT Logo
CBATCBAK Energy Technology Inc
$1.001.20%
CRGO Logo
CRGOFreightos Ltd
$3.311.85%
FFAI Logo
FFAIFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc
$2.852.89%
FLXS Logo
FLXSFlexsteel Industries Inc
$35.701.39%
FN Logo
FNFabrinet
$333.000.97%
NYXH Logo
NYXHNyxoah SA
$6.555.31%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$178.200.63%
RSKD Logo
RSKDRiskified Ltd
$5.300.76%
SUNE Logo
SUNESUNation Energy Inc
$1.65-0.60%
WALD Logo
WALDWaldencast PLC
$1.793.47%
XP Logo
XPXP Inc
$17.710.85%
XYF Logo
XYFX Financial
$13.580.74%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved