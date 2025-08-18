Earnings Scheduled For August 18, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• SUNation Energy SUNE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Freightos CRGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.08 million.
• CBAK Energy Tech CBAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.56 million.
• Riskified RSKD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.25 million.
• Bitdeer Technologies BTDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $97.77 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• BHP Group BHP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $51.22 billion.
• Palo Alto Networks PANW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
• Waldencast WALD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $71.95 million.
• Flexsteel Industries FLXS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $111.82 million.
• Faraday Future FFAI is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Nyxoah NYXH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.73 million.
• XP XP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $834.73 million.
• Adecoagro AGRO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Agora API is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• X Financial XYF is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Blink Charging BLNK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $22.50 million.
• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $882.46 million.
