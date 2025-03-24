Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Intuitive Machines LUNR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $55.77 million.
• Wag Group PET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.
• NextPlat NXPL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.42 million.
• Huize Holding HUIZ is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Actelis Networks ASNS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.
• Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $141.50 million.
• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $13.73 million.
• KB Home KBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
• Intellinetics INLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.20 million.
• SKYX Platforms SKYX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.60 million.
• NexGel NXGL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.99 million.
• Intelligent Protection IPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.20 million.
• OncoCyte OCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $101 thousand.
• Oklo OKLO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Abivax ABVX is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.
• Companhia De Saneamento SBS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.