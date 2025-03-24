Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Intuitive Machines LUNR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $55.77 million.

• Wag Group PET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.

• NextPlat NXPL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lucid Diagnostics LUCD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.42 million.

• Huize Holding HUIZ is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Actelis Networks ASNS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $141.50 million.

• Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $13.73 million.

• KB Home KBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Intellinetics INLX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.20 million.

• SKYX Platforms SKYX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.60 million.

• NexGel NXGL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.99 million.

• Intelligent Protection IPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.20 million.

• OncoCyte OCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $101 thousand.

• Oklo OKLO is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Abivax ABVX is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Companhia De Saneamento SBS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

