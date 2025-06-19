June 19, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 19, 2025

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$4.70-20.1%

Overview
BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
$0.0730-14.1%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0016060.0%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.056028.4%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.10004.38%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00020-55.6%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.0100-3.85%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0067022.9%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.037513.3%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
Not Available-25.0%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0058093.3%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.3000525.0%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0065056.6%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$0.4598-3.61%
