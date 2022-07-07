US Commits $969M Towards Airport Infrastructure Turnaround

- U.S. Transportation Department granted $968.6 million to 85 airport projects to fire up the country's aging aviation infrastructure, Reuters reports.
- Some projects will fund new terminals, boost gate capacity, add air traffic control towers, jet bridges, new bathrooms, baggage claim belts, and reconfigure security checkpoints.
- Congress approved the five-year $5 billion airport terminal grant program in November as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure law.
- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged that not one of its airports ranked among the Top 25 reflects the inadequacy of the existing system and funding levels.
- The government earmarked $50 million for Los Angeles International to reconstruct its terminal roadway system and reconfigure a central entrance.
- It allotted $62 million for Boston to renovate the existing 1974 Terminal E facilities and replace arrival roadways.
- The government doled out $50 million for Orlando to build four new gates and $40 million for Atlanta to widen, update and modernize the 40-year-old Concourse D.
- It committed $49.6 million to Detroit Metropolitan Airport to fund new restrooms and baggage claim belts and replace some passenger boarding bridges.
- The government had declared plans to invest $1.19 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants.
- The grant included $ 731 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $ 455 million in supplemental discretionary grants.
