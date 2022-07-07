US Commits $969M Towards Airport Infrastructure Turnaround

by

U.S. Transportation Department granted $968.6 million to 85 airport projects to fire up the country's aging aviation infrastructure, Reuters reports.

Some projects will fund new terminals, boost gate capacity, add air traffic control towers, jet bridges, new bathrooms, baggage claim belts, and reconfigure security checkpoints.

Congress approved the five-year $5 billion airport terminal grant program in November as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure law.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg acknowledged that not one of its airports ranked among the Top 25 reflects the inadequacy of the existing system and funding levels.

The government earmarked $50 million for Los Angeles International to reconstruct its terminal roadway system and reconfigure a central entrance.

It allotted $62 million for Boston to renovate the existing 1974 Terminal E facilities and replace arrival roadways.

The government doled out $50 million for Orlando to build four new gates and $40 million for Atlanta to widen, update and modernize the 40-year-old Concourse D.

It committed $49.6 million to Detroit Metropolitan Airport to fund new restrooms and baggage claim belts and replace some passenger boarding bridges.

The government had declared plans to invest $1.19 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants.

The grant included $ 731 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and $ 455 million in supplemental discretionary grants.

