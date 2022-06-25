Roe Vs. Wade Ruling: Elon Musk Among Executives Tight-Lipped, But These CEO Are Taking A Stance

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legitimized a woman's constitutional rights to abortion. The verdict polarized the nation, with people aligning themselves on either side of the debate.

Among corporate executives, some decried the ruling even as a few others, who are typically vocal, have chosen to remain silent.

Cloud-based content management platform Box, Inc. BOX explicitly voiced its opposition to the ruling. A company statement shared by its chief executive officer Aaron Levie on Twitter said he is disappointed with the ruling, adding that the company will support employees to obtain critical reproductive healthcare services.

Salesforce, Inc.'s CRM Marc Bernioff said CEOs are responsible to take care of their employees and also assure the best benefits and care for the company's workers.

I believe CEOs have a responsibility to take care of their employees—no matter what. Salesforce moves employees when they feel threatened or experience discrimination. To our Ohana—we always make sure you have the best benefits & care, & we will always have your back. Always. � — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 24, 2022

Twilio, Inc. TWLO co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson termed it as a dark day in the history of the U.S. and added that stripping away this basic human right disproportionately impacted the most vulnerable women across the country. His comments came while quote-tweeting the company's response to the SCOTUS decision.

It is a dark day in our nation's history. Stripping away this basic human right disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable women across the country. Both I and Twilio support every woman's right to choose. https://t.co/YgBPlgc7Rf — Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel) June 24, 2022

Alphabet, Inc. GOOGLGOOG unit YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said she personally believes every woman should have a choice about when and how to become a mother. "Reproductive rights are human rights," she added.

As a CEO I recognize there are a spectrum of opinions on the SCOTUS ruling today. As a woman, it's a devastating setback. I personally believe every woman should have a choice about how and when to become a mother. Reproductive rights are human rights. — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) June 24, 2022

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pitchai hasn't yet released a personal opinion or a statement representing the company as of yet. The company has, however, told its employees that they can apply for relocation without justification, Google's chief people officer Fiona Cicconi said in a company-wide email, as reported by Verge.

The company also said its U.S. benefits plan and health insurance covers out-of-state medical procedures that are now not available where an employee lives and works.

California, the state where Google is headquartered, has vowed to stand by those affected by the ruling. Governor Gavin Newsom declared in a tweet, abortion is legal in California, and it will remain that way.

Abortion is legal in California.



It will remain that way.



I just signed a bill that makes our state a safe haven for women across the nation.



We will not cooperate with any states that attempt to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 24, 2022

Meta Platforms, Inc.'s META Mark Zuckerberg didn't comment on the Supreme Court's decision. Chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, however, said in a Facebook post it is a huge setback. "For ourselves, our daughters, and every generation that follows, we must keep up the fight. Together, we must protect and expand abortion access," she added.

Meanwhile, Meta has issued a warning to employees not to discuss the high court's ruling on its internal system, the New York Times reported. The company also said it would delete any such messages. The stance was attributed to a policy that prohibited social, political and sensitive conversations.

Apple Inc's AAPL Tim Cook hasn't commented on the development yet, either. However, Apple reportedly told employees that it supports their rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health. The company also reiterated that its comprehensive benefits allow its employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it isn't available in their state.

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA outspoken CEO Elon Musk, who otherwise is very vocal on Twitter, has been conspicuously silent on the topic. He recently made his political leanings known by suggesting he voted for Republicans for the first time. He also forecast a red wave in the 2022 midterm elections.

Tesla, however, said in its impact report released in early May that it has a policy of covering travel and lodging costs for employees needing healthcare services outside their states.

