The Companies Paying For Abortion Travel: Tesla, Zillow And Many More

The overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday — and resulting end to a half-century of federal abortion rights in the U.S. — is expected to lead to the procedure becoming illegal or restricted in about half of states.

Major American corporations are responding by covering travel expenses for women who would need to travel out-of-state for an abortion.

Massive corporations like Apple Inc AAPL and Tesla Inc TSLA have pledged to help those in need, and most workplace health care plans already cover abortion care.

The Hill published a list of businesses Friday that are providing financial support for travel expenses related to abortions. Here are the takeaways.

Zillow Group Inc ZG

Type: reimbursement, $7,500

“We strongly support our employees’ right to make health care choices that are right for them, and we will continue to do so.”

Buzzfeed Inc BZFD

Type: stipend

“The decision is so regressive and horrific for women that it compels us to step up as a company to ensure that any of our employees who are impacted have funding and access to safe abortions as needed.”

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc DKS

Type: reimbursement, $4,000

“We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them.”

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN

Type: stipend, $4,000 annually

"We will continue to offer employees access to the same health care, including family planning and reproductive benefits, that is available today wherever they live."

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI

Type: reimbursement

“Given what is at stake, business leaders need to make their voices heard and act to protect the health and well-being of our employees. That means protecting reproductive rights.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM

Type: expanded health care plan

“Beginning in July, we will expand this [travel] benefit to include all covered services that can only be obtained far from your home, which would include legal abortion.”

Starbucks Corporation SBUX

Type: reimbursement

“Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality healthcare, and when actions impact your access to healthcare, we will work on a way to make sure you feel supported.”

Yelp Inc YELP

Type: reimbursement

“We’ve long been a strong advocate for equality in the workplace, and believe that gender equality cannot be achieved if women’s healthcare rights are restricted.”

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Type: reimbursement

“Protect our employees’ rights and support employees and their enrolled dependents in accessing critical healthcare.”

Apple Inc AAPL

Type: healthcare plan

“We want to remind you that our benefits at Apple are comprehensive, and that they allow our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state.”

Citigroup Inc C

Type: stipend

In an April memo, the investment bank informed its staff that it will offer travel reimbursements for abortions "in reaction to changes in reproductive healthcare regulations in some states."

Mastercard Inc MA

Type: stipend

“We will continue to offer employees access to the same health care, including family planning and reproductive benefits, that is available today wherever they live.”

Netflix Inc NFLX

Type: healthcare plan

“Netflix offers a travel reimbursement coverage for full-time U.S. employees and their dependents who need to travel for cancer treatment, transplants, gender-affirming care, or abortion – through our U.S. health plans.”

Tesla Inc TSLA

Type: healthcare plan

“Travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state.”

LYFT Inc LYFT

Type: healthcare plan

“This law is incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare, and our values as a company.”