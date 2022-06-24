Trending On Twitter: Roe Ruling Condemned By Obama, Praised By Conservatives

Reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling Friday overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision widened the partisan divide that has bifurcated the nation, with abortion-rights supporters bitterly denouncing the ruling while anti-abortion factions reacting with jollity that often bordered on sarcasm.

On The Left: Former President Barack Obama was among the first of the abortion-rights faction to go on Twitter TWTR expressing his outrage.

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” he tweeted.

Former U.S. Sen. Al Franken went further, tweeting, “Today’s decision is the culmination of a 50 year project by GOP operatives, religious fundamentalists, billionaire oligarchs, & right-wing media. Work, donate, vote!!!”

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) predicted the ruling is the first of many decisions that will rewrite judicial history, tweeting, “Anyone who thinks this radical conservative activist court, appointed by two Presidents who lost the popular vote, is going to stop with #RoeVsWade hasn't been paying attention.”

And actress/activist Alyssa Milano offered her view, tweeting, “Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis.”

On The Right: For those supporting the ruling, the reaction was often more insouciant.

“Speaking as a former fetus, I think this is a very good decision by the Supreme Court,” tweeted writer/filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

“I now officially have something to celebrate during Pride Month!!! The day Roe V Wade was OVERTURNED!!!” added Graham Allen, host of the “Dear America” podcast.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, tweeted, “We give thanks to God for today’s decision of the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.” The cardinal also included a link to a statement from the New York Catholic Conference titled “We Give Thanks to God”

And commentator Wayne Dupree acknowledged the man responsible for shifting the court’s focus to the right by tweeting, “Before I forget, thank you Donald Trump!”

Also Worth Noting: One person who did not immediately react on Twitter to the Supreme Court's decision was Twitter's most popular personality and the potential future owner of the platform, Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

While Musk has never spoken out on the Roe v. Wade case, Tesla's recently published 2021 Impact Report included a passage that guaranteed the company would provide “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state.”

While the verbiage is opaque, it is not difficult to decipher “healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state” as a reference to abortion access in states where legislators have been working to limit access as much as possible. Texas has some of the most onerous state-level restrictions on abortion access, where the procedure is banned after six weeks of pregnancy.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.