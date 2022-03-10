More Non-US Companies Restricted Services In Russia After US Counterparts
- Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO) became the first leading miner to suspend trading relations with Russian businesses, Reuters reports.
- Japan's Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) and Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (NTDOY) also halted deliveries of their gaming consoles.
- Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) flagged a ~$900 million Russian credit exposure.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (OTC: HTCMF) (OTC: HTCMY) looks to stop exports and cease most operations in Russia, whose Western counterparts have already suspended operations.
- Nestle SA (OTC: NSRGF) (NSRGY), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ), Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), and Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) halted investment in Russia.
- The suspension came just after the major U.S. tech companies ditched their operations in Russia post its Ukraine invasion.
- In three weeks, the war has killed thousands of people, rendered more than two million refugees, wrecked the Russian Rouble, stock markets, and triggered the costs of oil and other commodities.
- Comprehensive Western sanctions have isolated Russia, and the EU looks to phase out buying Russian energy.
- Price Action: RIO shares traded lower by 5.88% at $73.15 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media