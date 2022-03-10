 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

More Non-US Companies Restricted Services In Russia After US Counterparts
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 7:00am   Comments
Share:
More Non-US Companies Restricted Services In Russia After US Counterparts
  • Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO) became the first leading miner to suspend trading relations with Russian businesses, Reuters reports.
  • Japan's Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) and Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (NTDOY) also halted deliveries of their gaming consoles.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) flagged a ~$900 million Russian credit exposure.
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd (OTC: HTCMF) (OTC: HTCMY) looks to stop exports and cease most operations in Russia, whose Western counterparts have already suspended operations.
  • Nestle SA (OTC: NSRGF) (NSRGY), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ), Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), and Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) halted investment in Russia.
  • The suspension came just after the major U.S. tech companies ditched their operations in Russia post its Ukraine invasion.
  • In three weeks, the war has killed thousands of people, rendered more than two million refugees, wrecked the Russian Rouble, stock markets, and triggered the costs of oil and other commodities.
  • Comprehensive Western sanctions have isolated Russia, and the EU looks to phase out buying Russian energy.
  • Price Action: RIO shares traded lower by 5.88% at $73.15 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIO + SONY)

WiSA — The WiSArd Behind The Curtain Of Sound Entertainment?
3 Non-Apple Stocks To Play The New iPhone And iPad Air
Want To DJ Your Own Live Radio Show? Amazon Launched An App For It
Benchmark Remains Bullish On Take-Two Interactive Software, Thanks To Sony and Microsoft
Is A 'God Of War' Series Coming To Amazon? What Gamers And Investors Should Know
Amazon Prime Video Eyes Sony's Popular PlayStation Franchise For TV Adaptation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com