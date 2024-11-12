Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds: Kansas City Chiefs Favorite To Three-Peat, Can Detroit Lions Spoil The Party?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only unbeaten NFL team remaining in the 2024 season and are the betting favorites to be the first team to win back-to-back-to-back Super Bowls in NFL history.

Here's a look at the current betting odds after the midway point of the 2024 NFL season and how it compares to the start of the season.

What Happened: The National Football League has wrapped 10 weeks of the 2024 season and with each team playing 17 games across 18 weeks, every team has now played at least nine of their 17 games in the season.

With teams all past the midway of their 17 games, here's a look at the current betting odds to win Super Bowl LIX from sportsbook DraftKings Inc DKNG and how the odds compare to back in February in parentheses after the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs , 9-0: +400 (+650, 2nd)

, 9-0: +400 (+650, 2nd) Detroit Lions , 8-1: +450 (+1,200, 5th)

, 8-1: +450 (+1,200, 5th) Baltimore Ravens , 7-3: +600 (+900, 3rd)

, 7-3: +600 (+900, 3rd) Buffalo Bills, 8-2: +800 (+1,000, 4th)

8-2: +800 (+1,000, 4th) Philadelphia Eagles , 7-2: +900 (+2,000, 8th)

, 7-2: +900 (+2,000, 8th) San Francisco 49ers , 5-4: +1,000 (+550, 1st)

, 5-4: +1,000 (+550, 1st) Minnesota Vikings , 7-2: +2,200 (Not in top 13)

, 7-2: +2,200 (Not in top 13) Washington Commanders , 7-3: +2,500 (Not in top 13)

, 7-3: +2,500 (Not in top 13) Pittsburgh Steelers , 7-2: +2,500 (Not in top 13)

, 7-2: +2,500 (Not in top 13) Green Bay Packers , 6-3: +2,500 (+2,000, 9th)

, 6-3: +2,500 (+2,000, 9th) Houston Texans , 6-4: +2,800 (+2,200, 11th)

, 6-4: +2,800 (+2,200, 11th) Los Angeles Chargers , 6-3: +3,500 (+2,500, 13th)

, 6-3: +3,500 (+2,500, 13th) Arizona Cardinals , 6-4: +4,000 (Not in top 13)

, 6-4: +4,000 (Not in top 13) Cincinnati Bengals , 4-6: +4,500 (+1,300, 6th)

, 4-6: +4,500 (+1,300, 6th) Atlanta Falcons, 6-4: +5,000 Not in top 13)

The list of the top 15 favorite teams includes five that were not among the top 13 favorites back in February. The 49ers, the betting favorites, fell to sixth with a 5-4 record. The Bengals, which had the sixth-best odds in February, fell to 14th and the only team with a losing record to be among the 15 favorites. The Lions and Eagles have moved up several places thanks to strong starts.

The 2024 NFL season could see a first-time Super Bowl winner and could even include a team that has never been to a Super Bowl. The Lions and Texans are two of the four teams that have never been to a Super Bowl and both are among the 15 current favorites with the Lions ranked a narrow second behind the Chiefs.

The Bills, Vikings, Chargers, Cardinals, Bengals and Falcons have all been to a Super Bowl but never won, with the Bills and Vikings each having a 0-4 record in career Super Bowls.

Dropping out of the top 13 for odds were the Miami Dolphins (7th), Dallas Cowboys (10th) and New York Jets (12th), which have records of 3-6, 3-6 and 3-7, respectively.

Strong TV Ratings: The 2024 NFL season witnessed some big primetime television matchups and key rivalries that helped boost viewership.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN, which hosts "Thursday Night Football," is seeing its best ratings with an average of 13 million viewers through week 9, up 4% year-over-year and ahead of averages of 11.86 million in the 2023 season and 9.58 million in the 2022 season, as reported by FrontOfficeSports.

Fox Corporation FOXFOXA is averaging 18.65 million viewers for its Sunday games, the company's highest average through week 9 since 2016.

Of the 10 most-watched NFL games for the season, five were on FOX, three were on Paramount Global PARAPARAA-owned CBS and two were on Comcast Corporation CMCSA-owned NBC. The most-watched game to date is the Week 1 Chiefs vs. Ravens matchup on NBC with 29.2 million viewers, as reported by Action Network.

The Chiefs have been featured in six of the most-watched NFL games for the 2024 season.

