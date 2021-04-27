12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares rose 11.62% to $24.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 27.3K shares, which is 26.64 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.9 million.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares rose 4.52% to $67.61. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 103.6K shares, which is 23.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares increased by 4.45% to $19.69. At the close, ImmunityBio's trading volume reached 40.9K shares. This is 3.21% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares rose 4.28% to $2.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4K, accounting for 0.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock increased by 3.89% to $1.6. At the close, Tyme Technologies's trading volume reached 42.5K shares. This is 0.39% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $272.6 million.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares moved upwards by 3.77% to $2.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 308, accounting for 0.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

Losers

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock decreased by 6.02% to $5.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Accuray's trading volume reached 44.8K shares. This is 5.48% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) stock decreased by 5.15% to $242.0. This security traded at a volume of 495.6K shares come close, making up 18.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares decreased by 2.99% to $7.11. At the close, Edap TMS's trading volume reached 4.6K shares. This is 1.55% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $207.6 million.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock decreased by 2.73% to $1.07. At the close, NanoVibronix's trading volume reached 12.6K shares. This is 0.49% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock decreased by 2.28% to $33.48. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 7.9K shares, which is 3.04 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stock fell 2.25% to $259.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 153.4K shares, which is 12.48 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.