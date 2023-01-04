This Florida High School Took Gaming To The Next Level With New Esports Program

The Christopher Columbus High School in South Florida introduced a groundbreaking program for students who are not interested in physical sports: they can now play electronic sports, also known as esports.

Esports are a form of competition using video games, such as Tencent TCEHY’s "Valorant" and "LoL;" Epic Games’ "Fortnite;" Valve’s “Dota 2,” and "Counter-Strike;" EA EA’s “Apex Legends;” and Activision-Blizzard ATVI’s “Call of Duty,” and "Overwatch."

Curious as it may seem, this new project originated in the educational institution will surely excite and motivate many students, as well as provide them with new opportunities.

With this new program, students now have the possibility to access scholarships at the college level, while experiencing a team environment and competing with other schools.

In dialogue with WSVN, Alex Seage, a faculty member at Christopher Columbus High Scool, said: “We’re always elevating the bar we allow the kids to explore ways of doing things that interest them the most and this was an example of one of those things.”

Meanwhile, Frank Azor, the co-founder of the Columbus Esports program and a former student at the school, added: “It’s very personal for me because when I came to this school 25 years ago it was all about traditional sports. Now I’m hoping kids have somewhere to go now where they can take their passion. This is going to change the lives of a lot of kids and hopefully, it’s more than just fun and games.”

Matthew Moreno, a sophomore at the center of learning, reflected on the social role of this new program and told WSVN: “I think that it levels the playing field. People will see the jocks and the nerds, you will see a lot of gamers in schools feel very excluded in micro-social spaces and now that it’s becoming more inclusive, it also grants them a ton of opportunities.”

In recent times, esports have been in everyone’s mouths and minds: the esports industry, projected to reach $5.75 billion in sales by 2030, also draws in multi-million-people audiences.

According to Newzoo, a gaming industry statistics company, the global audience for esports is estimated to reach 641 million by 2025. That’s why it's no surprise that tournaments, teams, and professional players attract huge sponsorships with multinational brands like Coca-Cola COKE, Mercedes MBGYY, BMW BMWYY, and Logitech LOGI.

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash