ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Mercedes-Benz Group
(OTCPK:MBGYY)
$14.09
-0.42[-2.89%]
At close: Sep 20
Day Range13.95 - 14.3452 Wk Range14.06 - 14.51Open / Close14.34 / -Float / Outstanding- / 4.3B
Vol / Avg.175K / 72.6KMkt Cap60.3BP/E5.7150d Avg. Price14.51
Div / Yield1.32/9.08%Payout Ratio49.26Total Float-EPS0.73

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock (OTC:MBGYY), Quotes and News Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock (OTC: MBGYY)

Day Range13.95 - 14.3452 Wk Range14.06 - 14.51Open / Close14.34 / -Float / Outstanding- / 4.3B
Vol / Avg.175K / 72.6KMkt Cap60.3BP/E5.7150d Avg. Price14.51
Div / Yield1.32/9.08%Payout Ratio49.26Total Float-EPS0.73
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Based in Stuttgart, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Group AG makes premium passenger vehicles and commercial vans. Brands include Mercedes-Benz, AMG, and Maybach. Mercedes-Benz Mobility provides the company's dealers and its customers with vehicle financing as well as mobility services in ride hailing, car sharing, and charging. Mercedes owns 11.9% of Aston Martin and 9.6% of Beijing Automotive Group. Li Shufu, chairman of Chinese automaker Geely Automobile, owns 9.7% of Mercedes-Benz. Other major shareholders include Kuwait Investment Authority at 6.8% and Beijing Automotive group at 5.0%.
Read More

Mercedes-Benz Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK: MBGYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Mercedes-Benz Group's (MBGYY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Mercedes-Benz Group.

Q
What is the target price for Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Mercedes-Benz Group

Q
Current Stock Price for Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY)?
A

The stock price for Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK: MBGYY) is $14.09 last updated Today at September 20, 2022, 7:56 PM UTC.

Q
Does Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercedes-Benz Group.

Q
When is Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:MBGYY) reporting earnings?
A

Mercedes-Benz Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Mercedes-Benz Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) operate in?
A

Mercedes-Benz Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.