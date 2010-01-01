Franca Quarneti

25M Cyberpunk 2077 Sales: The $84.5M Expansion Transforms Its Fate
"Cyberpunk 2077," the 2020 action role-playing video game developed by CD Projekt Red and published by CD Projekt ADR (OTC: OTGLY), recently achieved a milestone by selling more than 25 million units,
Nintendo Teams Up With Lego For Animal Crossing-Themed Set
Nintendo ADR (OTC: NTDOY) is building on its existing partnership with Lego.
Sony Reveals Another Security Breach, About 6,800 Employee Records Compromised
Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY) has recently disclosed a second security breach.
Sony Enhances PlayStation Plus Premium: Free Movie Access With Sony Pictures Core App
Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) has announced a new app called Sony Pictures Core for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.
Nintendo To Discontinue 3DS, Wii U Online Support In April 2024
Nintendo ADR (OTC: NTDOY) announced it will cease online support for 3DS and Wii U consoles in April 2024, leaving only the Pokémon storage app, Pokémon Bank, accessible online.
Rockstar Upgrades Red Dead Redemption For One Video Game System, But What About Others?
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TTWO) Rockstar quietly added a 60 frames per second (fps) option to "Red Dead Redemption" on PlayStation 5, but players on other platforms are wondering when they'll
&#39;Diablo 4&#39; Breaks Battle.net Exclusivity, Set For Steam Release In October
'Diablo 4' is set to launch on Valve's Steam on Oct.
UK PS5 Bundle Bargain With &#39;EA Sports FC&#39; — Could The US Be Next For Discounts?
Sony Group Corp.'s (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation 5 (PS5) 'Slim' might be in the works.
You Can Now Own A 15-Foot Tall, Anime-Inspired Mecha Robot Suit — For $3 Million
Tsubame Industries, a Tokyo-based robot manufacturer, is making waves in the world of robotics with its latest creation, the Archax.
Adidas Teams Up With Sony For Exclusive Spider-Man 2 Collection: Here&#39;s How To Get Early Access
Adidas AG - ADR (OTCMKTS: ADDYY) is collaborating with Sony Group Corp. (NYSE: SONY) and Insomniac Games to release a special Spider-Man 2-themed collection, coinciding with the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS5.
Fortnite Implements Age Ratings For All Content In Player Safety Move
Epic Games is taking a significant step to enhance player safety in its widely popular game, "Fortnite." Starting on Nov. 14, the company will implement age ratings for all Fortnite content, including user-generated content in Creative mode.
Swing Into Savings With Exclusive Spider-Man 2 PS5 Bundle Arriving Soon
Sony Group Corp.
Microsoft Announces Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass In October 2023
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced six games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in October 2023.
Nintendo Commits To Support Switch With New Titles Until 2025 As New Console Looms
Nintendo Company Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) plans to continue supporting its aging Switch console with new games until at least the end of the 2025 financial year, which concludes in March 2025, according to Nintendo President
Naughty Dog&#39;s &#39;The Last of Us&#39; Multiplayer Spin-Off Hits Pause Amid Layoffs
Naughty Dog, the first-party video game developer owned by Sony Group Corp.
October&#39;s Hottest Video Game Releases: From &#39;Spider-Man 2&#39; To Assassin&#39;s &#39;Creed Mirage&#39;
Get ready for a sneak peek at the notable video games hitting the scene in October 2023. Whether you're into RPGs, action games, or strategy, you'll find something here to pique your interest.
Activision Announces &#39;Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III&#39; Open Beta: Here&#39;s How To Get Early Access
Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) has unveiled the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III" Open Beta, offering players a chance to preview the game before its official rel
Players Upset As Velve&#39;s &#39;Counter-Strike 2&#39; Drops Beloved &#39;CS:GO&#39; Features
Valve recently took the Counter-Strike community by surprise. "Counter-Strike 2" was released as an update to "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive."
&#39;Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic&#39; Remake Trailer Vanishes – Sony Explains The Mystery
Fans of the anticipated "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" (KOTOR) remake are growing increasingly concerned about the fate of the project.
PlayStation&#39;s Exclusive Marvel&#39;s Spider-Man 2 Has Accessibility Take Center Stage
With the highly anticipated launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just around the corner on Oct. 20, 2023, Sony Group Corp's (NYSE: SON

