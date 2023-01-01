The 10 Most Searched Things In 2022: How Wordle, Queen Elizabeth, Mega Millions And Jeffrey Dahmer Stack Up In Google Search Rankings

As the new year begins, Benzinga takes a look back at new trends that emerged in 2022 and topics that drew the most online search interest.

Here is a look at some of the most searched-for items on search engine Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL.

Top 10 searched items on Google in 2022:

1. Wordle: The lovable puzzle game Wordle was the top searched item on Google in 2022. The addictive game sees people trying to guess a five-letter word with six guesses. The game resets daily, with players attempting to build the longest streak of correct words and sharing their results across social media. A number of spinoff games also emerged, growing on the puzzle game craze in 2022. The game was acquired by The New York Times NYT in 2022 and continues to be released daily.

2. Election Results: The 2022 election results in November were among the most searched-for topics on Google for the year, despite it being only a couple of months of huge search results. People flocked to find out which governors had won and if Congress would shift power from one political party to the other.

3. Betty White: Actress Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, shortly before the new year kicked off and weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. White was among the top searches in 2022 due to her death and birthday tributes.

4. Queen Elizabeth: The head of the British monarchy passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022. Queen Elizabeth served as the head of the royal family for 70 years, a record for the United Kingdom. The death of Elizabeth saw her oldest son Charles ascend to the throne and put the Royal Family under an increasing spotlight in late 2022. Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX saw viewership increase for its show “The Crown,” which centers on the queen's life.

5. Bob Saget: Comedian and actor Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65 in January 2022. Known by many as the dad on the family sitcom “Full House,” some were also fans of Saget for his sometimes dirty jokes and comedy routines.

6. Ukraine: One of the biggest storylines globally in 2022 was the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The major global event has impacted stocks, inflation, oil prices, and cost countless lives of citizens of both nations. Users were searching Google for updates on the international conflict throughout 2022.

7. Mega Millions: One of the largest lottery jackpots of all time led to increased searches for Mega Millions in 2022. Users were looking for tips on how to play, how to select numbers, and potentially how much money they would actually take home after taxes by choosing the lump sum option.

8. Powerball Numbers: Like searches for Mega Millions, the lottery drawing Powerball also saw increased searches in 2022 with people looking for ways to play, where to buy tickets and the winning numbers.

9. Anne Heche: The list of top searches includes several notable deaths in 2022 with Heche ranking ninth on the most-searched list. Known for roles in “Another World,” “Six Days, Seven Nights,” Wag the Dog” and “Donnie Brasco,” Heche passed away after being seriously injured in a car accident in August 2022. Heche was also the former partner of Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000 when the couple was one of the first public same-sex supercouples in Hollywood.

10. Jeffrey Dahmer: Netflix helped increase the interest in serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991. The series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” became the second most-watched English-language Netflix show in its first 28 days of release. The series had nearly 300 million hours streamed in its first full week of availability. “Monster” racked up 701.4 million watched hours in its first 28 days on Netflix, ranking as one of the top series on the streaming platform of all time.

