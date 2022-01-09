 Skip to main content

Bob Saget Dead At 65, Found At Ritz-Carlton In Orlando; No Sign Of Foul Play Or Drug Use

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2022 8:09pm   Comments

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who starred as Danny Tanner in the hit ABC sitcom 'Full House' for almost 10 years, was found dead around 4PM ET on Sunday in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a TMZ report.

Saget had been on a comedy tour, making appearances at various venues throughout the state of Florida, including in Orlando. The tour began in September and was set to run through May.

On Saturday night, Saget had a show in Jacksonville at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. He sent his final tweet early Sunday morning, thanking the audience.

Orange Country Sheriff's Office officials tweeted Sunday evening that there were no signs of foul play or drug use in Saget's hotel room.

Saget's notable acting credits include a recurring role on 'Entourage,' the narrator's voice of 'How I Met Your Mother,' and host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.

Photo: Courtesy of Joshua Pitcock on Flickr

