 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Addictive Word Game Wordle Bought Over By NYT For 'Low Seven Figures:' What You Need To Know
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2022 9:44pm   Comments
Share:
Addictive Word Game Wordle Bought Over By NYT For 'Low Seven Figures:' What You Need To Know

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) said in a statement Monday it has acquired the popular word-guessing game Wordle for an undisclosed amount “in the low seven figures.”

What Happened: The newspaper siad the five-letter, addictive word game quickly grabbed attention and drew millions of daily users from all over the world after it was opened to the public in November.

Wordle will now join NYT’s portfolio of games including The Crossword, Spelling Bee, Letter Boxed and a few others, which the media company says were played more than 500 million times last year.

The daily word game was created and named so by Josh Wardle, as a play on the creator’s last name and it being a word game. The Brooklyn-based software engineer created a similar prototype back in 2013 but scrapped the idea after his friends were unimpressed.

“The game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined,” Wardle wrote in a post on the microblogging website Twitter. 

Wardle created the game for his partner Palak Shah, who loves games, and to kill time during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

See Also: What Is Wordle? How To Play The Hottest New Free Puzzle Game Everyone Is Talking About

What’s In A Game: The daily word game allows players six chances to guess a five-letter word. As per NYT, Wordle had 300,000 users by the middle of this month and now millions play the game daily.

The game will be initially free-to-play for existing and new users when it moves to NYT.

The newspaper charges for a subscription and most of its content has gone behind a paywall since 2011. Wordle fits well into NYT’s strategy to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025, the publication said.

Several times Wordle and a puzzle number have trended on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and  searches on Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google have outpaced those of several popular video games.

The game has also seen celebrities sharing their scores on social media sites.

Photo: Screenshot of Wordle

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Owner Of 81 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Could Liquidate: Here Are The Details On A $32M NFT Portfolio
Justin Bieber Shows Off His Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT: Why Did He Pay $1.3M For This Particular Ape?
What Are Whales Doing With Twitter
Gogo, Lululemon, Twitter Stocks Flash A Reversal Pattern: What Will Trigger The Running Of The Bulls
MrBeast Has A New Chocolate Bar; YouTube Star Teams With Walmart On New Feastables Snack Food Line
Justin Bieber Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT For 500 ETH: Here Are The Details
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Games Josh Wardle WordleM&A News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com