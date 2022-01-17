5 Things You Might Not Know About Hollywood Legend Betty White

On Dec. 31, 2021, Betty White passed away at the age of 99 just a few weeks shy of her birthday on Jan. 17. The death was hard for many who consider White one of the biggest stars in television history.

White was a staple on television for decades with starring roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot In Cleveland.” She was also featured on game shows like “Password,” “Match Game,” “To Tell The Truth,” “Hollywood Squares,” “The $25,000 Pyramid” and many more.

Here are five fun facts you might not know about Betty White.

1. First Female Talk Show Host, Early Female Producer: One of the first roles for White was serving as a co-host on the talk show “Hollywood on Television.” White co-starred with Al Jarvis for several years and also saw Eddie Albert as a co-host for six months. White served as the solo host after the departure of Albert, which is believed to be the first time for a female television host.

White’s role on “Hollywood in Television” led to starring roles on “The Betty White Show” and “Life With Elizabeth.” Both shows featured White as a producer and star, making her one of the first female producers in Hollywood. "Life With Elizabeth" also earned White her first of many Emmy Award nominations.

2. Many Nicknames: White earned many nicknames that paid tribute to her trailblazing and lengthy career. Among the popular nicknames were “first lady of television” and “first lady of game shows.”

Related Link: Betty White, Iconic Actress, Dies At 99

3. Oldest Saturday Night Live Host: Lorne Michaels, the creator of “Saturday Night Live," gave up trying to get White to host the show. A 2010 viral post on Facebook rallied public support to get White to host SNL after she saw continued fame and appealed to a new generation of viewers.

White reluctantly agreed to host SNL and became the oldest host in show history at the age of 88 for the episode airing May 8, 2010, which featured Jay-Z as the musical guest. The episode was well received, with White featured in several skits including as Florence Dusty on “NPR Delicious Dish” talking about her “muffin.”

White won an Emmy Award for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy for her featured guest hosting spot. NBC re-aired the episode Jan. 1, 2022 and the death of White brought memories from many cast members including this fun history lesson from Seth Meyers.

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

4. Work With Los Angeles Zoo: Many will remember White for her time spent in television and movies. Some will remember her for the work she did with animals and awareness for the Los Angeles Zoo. White worked at the Los Angeles Zoo and Morris Animal Foundation for over four decades.

“I’m actually the luckiest old broad alive. Half my life is working in a profession I love and the other half is working with animals,” White once said.

The Los Angeles Zoo paid tribute to White, recalling her time helping with animals and public awareness. As an “ambassador to the animals,” White launched a TV special which she wrote, produced and starred in with guests like Mary Tyler Moore, Jimmy Stewart and Los Angeles mayor Tom Bradley. White was named an honorary zookeeper in 2013.

5. World War II Volunteer: White took a break from her Hollywood career to volunteer for the U.S. effort in World War II.

White joined the American Women’s Voluntary Services in 1941. Roles for the AWVS female volunteers included firefighting, ambulance and truck driving and aerial photography. White told Cleveland magazine she drove supply trucks to barracks in a 2010 interview. White served five years with the group, which was the largest woman auxiliary organization during World War II.