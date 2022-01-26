What Is Wordle? How To Play The Hottest New Free Puzzle Game Everyone Is Talking About

A new word guessing game is taking over social media mentions and providing bragging rights to those who can successfully complete a once-a-day puzzle.

What Is Wordle? Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle is a daily word game named as a play on the creator’s name and it being a word game. Wardle created a similar prototype back in 2013 but scrapped the idea after his friends were unimpressed.

The game was created as a way to kill time during the COVID-19 pandemic and for his partner, Palak Shah, who loves games.

In November, Wardle launched the game to the public via a website powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/. Only 90 people played the game on Nov. 1, according to the New York Times. Two months later, more than 300,000 people are playing the game.

“I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun,” Wardle said.

Wardle is a former software engineer at Reddit, where he helped create collaborative social experiments called The Button and Place.

Wardle’s partner helped get the game ready for public launch. She went through a list of 12,000 five-letter words and selected which ones she was familiar with, narrowing down the list to around 2,500 possible Wordle answers to be used.

How To Play Wordle: Played as a game via desktop browser or mobile browser, the web-based game gives players six guesses to select the right daily five-letter word. The word is the same for all players and only one game can be played per day, beginning at midnight in each users’ time zone.

Each five-letter guess has to be a recognized word. Upon guessing, tiles will change color. Green tiles indicate that the letter is correct in the right spot. Yellow tiles identify the letter is in the word but located in a different spot. Gray tiles represent letters that are not in the word.