One of the most successful Netflix Inc NFLX original series of all time is coming to an end with a fifth season. The good news is subscribers of the popular streaming platform will see a spinoff series and more work from the creative team behind “Stranger Things.”

What Happened: Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, brothers and the creative team behind “Stranger Things” announced a new production company and deal with Netflix, as reported by Deadline.

The Duffers, as the duo is commonly known, are launching Upside Down Pictures, which will be led by BBC America veteran Hilary Leavitt.

The new production company will create “stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary.”

“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear. It’s no accident that 'Stranger Things' has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said.

Future projects for The Duffers include:

Live-action adaptation of “Death Note”: Popular Japanese manga and anime series focused on a teenager who gets supernatural power over life and death after finding a black notebook.

Original series: An original series is coming from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the team behind “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Stephen King adaptation: The brothers will adapt the King novel “The Talisman” in partnership with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Global PARAPARAA. The book is listed as being similar to “Stranger Things” with “otherworldly qualities,” according to Matt Duffer.

"Stranger Things" play: A stage play is being adapted of “Stranger Things.” The play will be created by Netflix with the help of producer Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry. Daldry previously worked on “The Crown,” “Billy Elliot” and “The Reader.”

Stranger Things spinoff: A long-rumored “Stranger Things” spinoff series is coming to Netflix.

Why It’s Important: The series “Stranger Things” has been a massive hit for Netflix and The Duffers since its launch in 2016. Season 4 has broken records with both the release of the first seven episodes and the final two. In the first 28 days, season 4 episodes have been streamed 1.15 billion hours.

Trailing only “Squid Game,” the series is the second Netflix title to pass the 1 billion hours viewed mark in its first 28 days.

“Stranger Things” season 4 topped the Netflix English-language series last week with 301.3 million hours and the series ranked number one in more than 90 countries.

A highly anticipated fifth season is in the writing stages for The Duffers and will likely hit Netflix in 2024.

In a recent interview, The Duffers hinted at a spinoff that won’t focus on existing characters.

“I’ve read these rumors that there’s gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number. That’s not interesting to me because we’ve done all that. We’ve spent I don’t know how many hours exploring all of that. So it’s very different,” the duo said.

The move to lock up The Duffers for additional content follows a move to grab additional “Squid Game” content from the show’s director.

Netflix also is launching a reality competition based on the plot of “Squid Game.”

Streaming companies have turned to creating content around hit series and stories with Walt Disney Co DIS utilizing Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters for its Disney+ streaming platform.

HBO Max from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD has more "Game of Thrones" shows coming to take advantage of a built-in audience of the award-winning show.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has adapted “The Lord of the Rings” into a new show, which follows the success of the movie trilogy of the same name.

