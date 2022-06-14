Netflix Hosting Squid Game Reality Show: How To Apply And How Much You Can Win

If you think you have the skills to master a game of “red light, green light,” Netflix Inc NFLX might cast you in the upcoming reality series based on the popular streaming hit “Squid Game.”

What Happened: Netflix announced the launch of “Squid Game: The Challenge,” a reality show based on the popular and record-breaking streaming series of the same name.

The news was shared Tuesday by Netflix at the Banff World Media Festival. Netflix said that 456 players will compete for $4.56 million, the largest lump sum cash prize in reality television history, according to the company.

Contestants will be tasked with completing challenges from the original show and new games testing strategy, characters and alliances. Contestants will be eliminated, but unlike the show will remain alive.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in the massive competition and social experiment,” Netflix’s Vice President Of Unscripted Series Brandon Riegg said.

The reality series will be 10 episodes long and air on Netflix, with a tentative date of 2023.

Casting Information: Casting is underway for “Squid Game: The Challenge.” The reality series is open to all English-language speakers worldwide with the site splitting applicants by the U.S., U.K or global.

Contestants need to be 21 years of age or older, be available for up to four weeks sometime in early 2023 for filming and have a passport. Contestants can not be employed or have an immediate relative at either All3 or Netflix.

Those interested in applying must submit a one-minute video saying why they want to be on the reality series and also what you would do with the huge cash prize.

Two photos are also required by potential contestants.

Why It’s Important: The series “Squid Game” remains one of the most popular streaming series of all time and is the most-watched Netflix series ever with 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days of release.

“Squid Game” was watched by 142 million households in its first four weeks of availability and was the number one program on Netflix in over 100 countries.

A second season for “Squid Game” was announced Monday with no date, meaning the series and reality competition could both be coming in 2023, adding to the excitement for fans of the show and potentially for Netflix investors.

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr. Beast, recreated the challenges of “Squid Game” for an episode on YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL.

The episode was the most expensive video Mr. Beast ever made costing an estimated $3.5 million. The challenge saw 456 contestants compete for $456,000 in a challenge Mr. Beast called “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life.”

The video is the most viewed in Mr. Beast’s YouTube career, gaining more than 257 million views. Reports also said the video was the most viewed non-music video on YouTube in its first 24 hours.

News of the Netflix reality competition similar in style to Mr. Beast’s episode has the YouTuber trending on Twitter Inc TWTR. No word on if Mr. Beast will try to compete or comment on the new reality show.

Mr. Beast did ask for the challenges in “Squid Game” season 2 to be easier to make in real life in a tweet Monday, suggesting a real-life version of season 2 could be in his future plans.

Plans for the “Squid Game” reality series come as Netflix is increasing the amount of reality content on the streaming platform.

