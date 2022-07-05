If You Invested $1,000 In Netflix When Stranger Things Season 1 Debuted, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Streaming giant Netflix Inc. NFLX went public in 2002. The company, which got its start as a DVD by mail subscription service, has transformed its business model into one of the largest streaming companies in the world.

Here’s a look at how successful shares of Netflix have been since it launched one of its biggest streaming hits of all time.

What Happened: As a streaming platform, Netflix initially licensed existing movies and TV shows. Eventually, it found success with original programming, including "Lilyhammer" — its first original series — which was released in February 2012. There's also “House of Cards,” which was released in February 2013.

But it was the first season of “Stranger Things,” released on July 15, 2016, that built such a massive following of loyal fans that it became one of the most successful Netflix original series of all time.

The first part of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” broke records in May for an English-language series. In their first week of release, the episodes were viewed a total of 287 million hours, which broke a previous record of 193 million hours for the second season of “Bridgerton.”

In May, Netflix released data of its highest viewed shows of all time based on viewership in the first 28 days.

“Stranger Things 3” and “Stranger Things 2” ranked second and ninth on the list respectively for English-language shows. “Stranger Things 4” will end up on the next iteration of the list.

A fifth and final season for “Stranger Things” has no release date, but is expected in 2024.

Investing $1,000 in Netflix: The first season of “Stranger Things” kicked off on Netflix on July 15, 2016.

A $1,000 investment could have purchased 10.13 shares of NFLX on that date based on a price point of $98.70.

Today, the $1,000 investment would be worth $1,849.23, representing a return of 84.9%. Over the last six years, the hypothetical investment would have returned an average annual return of 14.2%.

With “Stranger Things” coming to an end soon, Netflix could have a major hole to fill with the need to produce more original hit series that bring subscribers back or keep them on their streaming platform.

