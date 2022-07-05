Breaking: Stranger Things Season 4 Hits New Record With Part 2: Here's How Many People Watched Final 2 Episodes

The highly anticipated final two episodes of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” were released on July 1. Here’s the latest report from Netflix Inc NFLX on how many hours of the fourth season were viewed last week.

What Happened: In its latest top 10 rankings for the week of June 27 through July 3, “Stranger Things” set new records with its fourth season.

“Stranger Things” Season 4 ranked first for the week amongst English-language series with 301.3 million hours watched. The figure surpasses the record 287 million hours for the Season 4 premiere week, set in May.

Prior to the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” the English-language record was the second season of “Bridgerton” at 193 million hours.

“Stranger Things” Season 4 ranked in the top 10 in 93 countries, the same figure from the May premiere of the first seven episodes.

The final two episodes come in with run times of 1 hour 25 minutes and 2 hours 30 minutes, or around four hours total. Based on the 301.3 million hours, around 75.3 million people tuned into the fourth season if they were only watching the final two episodes.

Along with ranking first for the week, “Stranger Things” also ranked third, fifth and sixth with seasons one, three and two respectively. Each of the prior three seasons had over 30 million hours watched for the week.

Collectively, the four seasons of “Stranger Things” posted 396.4 million hours watched by Netflix subscribers.

Also posting a strong week was the second week of availability for “The Umbrella Academy” season 3 with 88 million hours watched. “The Umbrella Academy” saw seasons one and two rank fourth and seventh for the week in viewership figures respectively.

For non-English language series, “Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area: Season 1” showed continued strength, with 49.0 million hours viewed in its second week. The remake of popular Netflix show “Money Heist” had 33.7 million hours watched in its first week.

Why It’s Important: First launched in 2016, “Stranger Things” is one of the most popular original series of all-time for streaming giant Netflix.

With the release of the final two episodes of season 4 coinciding with the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the show could post strong numbers in the following week for viewers who were out of town or without a strong signal to stream the episodes.

Anticipation remains high for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” which does not have a release date set currently.

Price Action: Netflix shares are up 3% to $185.73 on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of netflix.com