Another Elon Musk Biography Coming: Here's Which Company Is Behind It

The world’s richest man has been a popular subject of articles and television series for media companies. Another company just entered the race.

What Happened: Leading English media company BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) is creating a documentary series about Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk.

The series, which has a working title of “The Elon Musk Show,” will include interviews with friends, business associates and family members. The series will also include archive footage from Musk’s pre-Tesla days in Silicon Valley.

“The Elon Musk Show” is expected to be a three-episode series and will air on BBC2 later this year. BBC2 airs in the U.K. and several European countries. No details were shared if the series will come to the U.S. BBC has joint ownership of BBC America with AMC Networks Inc AMCX, which could be a potential landing place for the new series.

Why It’s Important: BBC said the series will “get to the heart of who Elon Musk really is.”

The new show comes at a time when Musk is leading both Tesla and SpaceX and is in the process of buying out social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR, where he could also be the temporary CEO after the buyout is completed.

“Elon Musk is one of the most enigmatic and intriguing people in the world. Exploring his roots and the way he revolutionized fields as diverse as space exploration, the internet and green tech will shed new light on how we got to now,” BBC commissioning editor Simon Young said.

Author Walter Isaacson is also writing a book about Musk, which could potentially be highly coveted by media companies to turn into a series or movie. Isaacson wrote a well-known biography on Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs that was turned into a movie by Comcast Corporation CMCSA unit Universal Pictures.

A documentary series focused on Tesla's self-driving technology struggles, called “Elon Musk’s Crash Course,” will air May 20 on FX and Hulu, two units of Walt Disney Co DIS. The series is based on a New York Times Co NYT investigation.