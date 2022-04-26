Upcoming Docuseries On FX, Hulu Takes A Critical Look At Elon Musk, Tesla's Self-driving Ambition

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) owned cable television channel FX will premiere a documentary series on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk in collaboration with The New York Times, Emmy winning filmmaker and director of the series Emma Schwartz said on Monday.

What Happened: The docuseries, titled “Elon Musk’s Crash Course,” will premiere May 20, and will stream simultaneously on FX and Hulu.

In a Twitter post, Schwartz noted that “the irony of announcing this, today, on Twitter, does not escape me.” She added a link to a story with more details on the docuseries, which is set to be released on the heels of Musk’s $44 billion Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) takeover bid.

The documentary is part of a collaborative effort between NYT and FX to take a deeper look at prominent people and events, ranging from Janet Jackson to Juul to the 2020 Australian bushfire disasters.

The series has in the past released two in-depth films on Britney Spears, “Framing Britney Spears” and “Controlling Britney Spears,” which helped contribute to the eventual end of the singer’s conservatorship.

What Is The Series About?: “Elon Musk’s Crash Course,” as per the report, is an exposé into Musk-owned Tesla, and its work on self-driving cars.

The film will explore Tesla’s Autopilot program that has resulted in several deaths that the EV maker "has not publicly acknowledged," according to FX. It will also include details on Musk’s efforts to "quash" government investigations into the incidents, the network said.

The docuseries will also feature several Tesla employees speaking critically about the world’s richest man.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.7% lower at $998.02 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares of the company are down about 16.8% year-to-date.

Photo: Created with an image from Steve Jurvetson on Flickr