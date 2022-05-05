QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tesla Chief Likely To Take Over As Temp Twitter CEO: CNBC

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 2:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Tesla, Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk will likely serve as Twitter, Inc's TWTR temporary CEO for a few months post the $44 billion takeover closes, CNBC reports.
  • As per sources to CNBC's David Faber, Musk recently led investor presentations offering financial projections based on his analysis of Twitter.
  • Musk complained against Twitter's EBITDA margin being low with "too many engineers not doing enough," pledging to make the company a "magnet for talent,"
  • Musk recently secured $7.14 billion in equity commitments from handpicked friends and other investors to buy Twitter.
  • The equity commitments range from $1 billion from Oracle Corporation ORCL co-founder Larry Ellison to $5 million from Honeycomb Asset Management, which invested in Musk-led SpaceX. 
  • Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey may back the equity commitments. 
  • According to Faber, Musk is negotiating with Dorsey about the possibility of contributing shares immediately or before the closing of the merger.
  • Previously media reports cited that Musk had lined up a new CEO for Twitter, leaving the current CEO Parag Agrawal's fate undecided.
  • TWTR Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 2.98% at $50.52 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementTechMedia