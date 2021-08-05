 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Confirms Walter Isaacson Is Writing His Biography

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:25am   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has finally confirmed that bestselling author and journalist Walter Isaacson is writing his biography.

What Happened: Musk, who has 58.8 million followers on Twitter, took to the micro-blogging site to confirm the speculation.

It was reported in June that Isaacson was in touch with Musk to discuss the possibility of penning his biography.

Why It Matters: Isaacson is best known for his biography on late Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Jobs, which sold over 3 million copies and was turned into a movie.

Isaacson has also written books about Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci, Henry Kissinger and Benjamin Franklin.

In addition to Tesla, Musk is known for creating companies such as SpaceX, The Boring Company, OpenAI, Hyperloop and Neuralink.

In a weekly survey conducted by Benzinga in February, respondents compared Musk to a modern-day Nikola Tesla or Thomas Edison, citing his drive, mental fortitude and unparalleled entrepreneurial spirit.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 0.2% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $710.92 and edged up less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $711.00.

Photo by NVIDIA Corporation on Flickr

Posted-In: biographies Elon Musk Walter Isaacson

