10 Worst Stocks To Buy During A Recession

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 14, 2022 2:44 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • A recession is well-known as a normal aspect of the economic cycle.
  • Industrials and real estate are among the sectors that investors should avoid during a recession.

Investor fears are mounting — inflation is at a 40-year-high, the U.S. is teetering on recession, and the S&P 500 officially entered a bear market as it has fallen more than 20% from its previous all-time high.

More than that – after May’s CPI numbers were released, based on the prices of short-term credit futures, CME's FedWatch technology predicts a 30% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike at this month's FOMC. A raise of 75 basis points would be the largest since 1994.

Investors are left to ask themselves, should I sell my stocks?

An investor could sell their stocks and hold out until signs of the next bull market arise, or they can seek to understand what happens with stocks during a bear market or a recession and prepare themselves for what may be ahead.

A recession is well-known as a normal aspect of the economic cycle. Simply put, the cycle occurs when the economy transitions from a boom phase to a recession and then back to growth. Because it directly affects stock prices in relation to business profitability, this is undoubtedly the most powerful impact on the broader markets.

The relationship between the stock market and the economic cycle is reflected in several market sectors, each of which is sensitive to different periods of the cycle.

When the economy is booming, some sectors will outperform because investors and the general public have more money to invest, which fuels the growth. Although, industrials, consumer names, and real estate are the sectors that investors should avoid during a recession. Some of those stocks include:

Name Symbol  Change YTD Sector
American Airlines Group Inc  AAL -31.24% Consumer Discretion
Lucid Group Inc LCID -59.26% Automotive
Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX -11.04% Industrials 
Chevron Corporation CVX +42.05% Energy
Halliburton Company HAL +55.15% Energy
Boeing Co BA -43.03% Consumer Discretion
Baker Hughes Co BKR +33.69% Energy
Schlumberger NV SLB +38.30% Energy
American Electric Power Company Inc AEP +1.40% Utlities
Carnival Corp CCL -54.74% Consumer Discretion

