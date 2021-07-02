10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021

The S&P 500 has continued its late-2020 momentum in the first two quarters of the year, gaining more than 15% year-to-date. Most U.S. investors have had a lot of winners in their portfolios so far this year, but some stocks certainly performed better than others.

Here’s a look at the 10 worst-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in the first half of 2021.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS)

Generic drugmaker Viatris was formed from the merger of Mylan and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) spin-off UpJohn in November 2020. Pfizer shareholders that received shares of the spin-off may have been dumping them in the first half of the year, sending Viatris down 21.2% year-to-date and making it the worst performer in the entire S&P 500.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX)

MarketAxess is an electronic platform for fixed-income securities trading, but investors were slapping the bid on the stock in the first half of 2021. MarketAxess shares are down 18.6% year-to-date.

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC)

After online payroll and human resource services provider Paycom gained roughly 1,000% in five years, investors took some profits on the stock this year. Paycom shares are down 17.3% in 2021.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK)

Verisk provides data and decision support solutions, but disappointing earnings in February sent the stock tumbling. It’s now down 14.8% in 2021.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH)

Shares of global IT services company Cognizant Technology took a hit in April when the company’s first-quarter earnings report failed to wow the market, and the stock is now down 14.7% year-to-date.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX)

Rare disease giant Vertex took a big hit in June when the company discontinued its VX-864 clinical program, and Vertex shares are now down 14.4% overall in 2021.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO)

Video game maker Take-Two had a big year in 2020 thanks to the mandemic, and investors took profits in the stock back in February when holiday-quarter numbers fell short of high market expectations. The stock is now down 13.8% year-to-date.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL)

Metal packaging supplier Ball Corp. may be a victim of the economic reopening, as investors fear less time stuck at home and more time out at restaurants is bad news for aluminum can sales. Ball Corp. shares are down 9% so far in 2021.

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN)

Penn National had a huge year in 2020 thanks in large part to the early success of the Barstool Sportsbook app, but the reopening of casinos in 2021 has triggered profit-taking in Penn shares, and the stock is down about 11% year-to-date.

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX)

It’s easy to see why investors are bailing on Clorox shares in 2021 given pandemic sales will likely be virtually impossible for the company to match in 2021. The stock is down 11% so far this year.