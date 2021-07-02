10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021

The S&P 500 continued its late-2020 momentum in the first two quarters of the year, gaining more than 15% year-to-date. Most U.S. investors have had a lot of winners in their portfolios so far this year, but some stocks certainly performed better than others.

Here’s a look at the 10 best-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in the first half of 2021.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)

Alternative energy stocks have been top performers in recent years, but soaring crude oil prices have made 2021 the year of the oil and gas stocks up to this point, including the best performer in the entire S&P 500--Marathon Oil. The stock is up 112.4% year-to-date.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG)

Diamondback is another beneficiary of crude oil prices recently hitting their highest levels since 2018. The stock is up 105.7% year-to-date.

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB)

Victoria's Secret, Pink and Bath & Body Works parent company L Brands has been a major winner in the economic reopening trade, gaining 97.8% so far in 2021.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN)

Getting back to the oil and gas trade, Devon Energy is another big winner, up 92.4% in 2021.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

Smart traders are hopefully starting to pick up on a pattern here. Oil and gas giant Occidental Petroleum is up 89.8% year-to-date.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)

Investors looking for a play on another powerful storm season in 2021 have been scooping u shares of backup generator equipment company Generac, which is up 81.7% year-to-date.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE)

Nucor has been the biggest winner of a powerful combination of a steel supply squeeze and booming commodity price inflation. The stock is up 81.7% in 2021.

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG)

Going back to the oil and gas well once more, natural gas exploration and production company EOG is up 72.4% in 2021.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)

Ford recently raised its commitment to electric vehicles to $30 billion through 2025, and investors have rewarded its aggressive investments with a 69.6% year-to-date gain.

Hess Corp. (NYSE: HESS)

It seems fitting to close out the top 10 list with Hess, yet another oil & gas E&P stock that is up 68.3% in 2021.