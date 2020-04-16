10 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic staggered economic activity and decreased consumer spending. Some companies have benefited from the extra resources needed to help curb the pandemic and keep the slightest bit of normalcy, even reaching all-time highs.

Here are 10 stocks that reached all-time highs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Amazon

Shoppers are flocking to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) for all of their needs as people are advised to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The online retail giant is also benefiting from its AWS business as there has been an increase in cloud computing and streaming.

Amazon traded at an all-time high of $2461.00 at the time of writing.

2. Walmart

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is experiencing a surge in shoppers as people rush to stock up on items needed to get them through the pandemic.

Walmart traded at an all-time high of $218.44 at the time of writing.

3. Netflix

After people were advised to stay home, businesses closed and unemployment rates jumped. Due to this, engagement in stay-at-home activities, such as Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), increased drastically.

Netflix traded at an all-time high of $449.52 at the time of writing.

4. Moderna

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reached new heights when the company announced it submitted a coronavirus vaccine to the FDA for approval.

Moderna traded at an all-time high of $41.55 at the time of writing.

5. Chewy

Pets need supplies just like their owners and with stay-at-home orders in effect, the online retailer of pet supplies, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has them covered.

Chewy traded at an all-time high of $47.55 at the time of writing.

6. DocuSign

Some businesses still can go on as usual, just with a few changes. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) helps them do so. It allows contracts to still be signed without face-to-face contact.

DocuSign traded at an all-time high of $105.15 at the time of writing.

7. Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) announced it's working to develop products for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The company also provides testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19.

Eli Lilly traded at an all-time high of $105.15 at the time of writing.

8. Five9

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) provides contact-center-as-a-service software meant to replace on-premises contact center infrastructure. With more and more companies sending their employees home to work, software such as this can be seen as a potential solution to their problems.

Five9 traded at an all-time high of $41.55 at the time of writing.

9. Amedisys

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) specialized in bringing health care, hospice and personal care services to the home. The company could potentially be benefiting as hospitals and other care facilities run out of space and send COVID-19 patients home to self-quarantine. Patients might hire home-health care professionals to help them in the process of recovering.

Amedisys traded at an all-time high of $218.44 at the time of writing.

10. Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) makes medical devices that focus on noninvasive patient monitoring. The company generates most of its revenues in the U.S. and Europe. With an influx of patients caused by COVID-19, there has also been a demand in medical devices.

Masimo traded at an all-time high of $206.55 at the time of writing.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr