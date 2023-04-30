Here Are The Best-Performing Industry ETFs And Major Stock Contributors In April

It's a good time to look at how the major U.S. stock industry ETFs performed this month, as April comes to an end. In April, we saw the broader U.S. stock market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, rising about 1.3% during the month, but notable differences emerged among different industries.
Top 5 Performing US Industry ETFs in April
|ETF Name
|Month-to-date % chg
|YTD % chg
|
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI
|
5.06%
|
-3.54%
|
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF XHB
|
4.66%
|
17.57%
|
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF XHE
|
4.39%
|
8.71%
|
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF XHS
|
3.5%
|
5.54%
|
SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF XPH
|
2.44%
|
2.59%
Worst 5 Performing US Industry ETFs in April
|ETF Name
|Month-to-date % chg
|YTD % chg
|
SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF XSD
|
-14.76%
|
6.33%
|
SPDR S&P Internet ETF XWEB
|
-7.82%
|
6.33%
|
SPDR S&P Telecom ETF XTL
|
-7.65%
|
-8.27%
|
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF XME
|
-7.27%
|
-1.03%
|
SPDR S&P Software and Services ETF XSW
|
-5.51%
|
6.96%
Major Stock Contributors to Industry ETF Performance In April:
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX and TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX were the key contributors to the performance of the biotech sector, rising 76% and 69% respectively in April.
-
PulteGroup, Inc. PHM and Owens Corning OC both rose 17% and were the major stocks driving the performance of the homebuilding sector during the month.
-
Semtech Corporation SMTC and MaxLinear, Inc. MXL dropped 37% and 29% respectively, and were the major drags behind the semiconductor industry's negative performance.
-
Snap, Inc. SNAP, Cloudfare, Inc. NETand Pinterest, Inc. PINS were the three worst contributors to the internet sector's performance.
-
