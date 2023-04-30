Here Are The Best-Performing Industry ETFs And Major Stock Contributors In April

It's a good time to look at how the major U.S. stock industry ETFs performed this month, as April comes to an end. In April, we saw the broader U.S. stock market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, rising about 1.3% during the month, but notable differences emerged among different industries.

Top 5 Performing US Industry ETFs in April

ETF Name Month-to-date % chg YTD % chg SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI 5.06% -3.54% SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF XHB 4.66% 17.57% SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF XHE 4.39% 8.71% SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF XHS 3.5% 5.54% SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF XPH 2.44% 2.59%

Worst 5 Performing US Industry ETFs in April

ETF Name Month-to-date % chg YTD % chg SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF XSD -14.76% 6.33% SPDR S&P Internet ETF XWEB -7.82% 6.33% SPDR S&P Telecom ETF XTL -7.65% -8.27% SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF XME -7.27% -1.03% SPDR S&P Software and Services ETF XSW -5.51% 6.96%

Major Stock Contributors to Industry ETF Performance In April: