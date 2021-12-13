 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers Reveals Full Data For Breyanzi In Second-Line Lymphoma Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 6:11am   Comments
Bristol Myers Reveals Full Data For Breyanzi In Second-Line Lymphoma Setting

Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMYreleased the first disclosure of results from a prespecified interim analysis of Phase 3 TRANSFORM study of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel).

  • Breyanzi cut the risk of disease progression, death, and other events by 65% over the standard of care in patients with second-line relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).
  • These data back up results toplined in June, with the study meeting its primary endpoint of demonstrating improvement in event-free survival compared to standard of care, which includes salvage chemo followed by high-dose chemo and an autologous stem cell transplant.
  • Patients dosed with Breyanzi posted a median event-free survival of 10.1 months compared with 2.3 months in the SOC arm at a 6.2-month follow-up. 
  • Meanwhile, Breyanzi posted a median progression-free survival of 14.8 months compared with 5.7 months for SOC. 
  • Overall survival data weren’t mature at the time of this data cut, but Bristol Myers said the drug had shown a trend favoring efficacy on that front.
  • 86% of patients dosed with Breyanzi hit a complete or partial response, with 66% achieving a complete response. 
  • Meanwhile, 48% of patients on SOC achieved a response, and only 39% saw a complete response.
  • During the trial, 50 patients in the SOC transferred to dosing with Breyanzi after failing to respond to three cycles of salvage chemo or seeing their disease progress.
  • Price Action: BMY shares closed at $56.36 on Friday.
  • Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.

