Bristol Myers Reveals Full Data For Breyanzi In Second-Line Lymphoma Setting
Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) released the first disclosure of results from a prespecified interim analysis of Phase 3 TRANSFORM study of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel).
- Breyanzi cut the risk of disease progression, death, and other events by 65% over the standard of care in patients with second-line relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).
- These data back up results toplined in June, with the study meeting its primary endpoint of demonstrating improvement in event-free survival compared to standard of care, which includes salvage chemo followed by high-dose chemo and an autologous stem cell transplant.
- Patients dosed with Breyanzi posted a median event-free survival of 10.1 months compared with 2.3 months in the SOC arm at a 6.2-month follow-up.
- Meanwhile, Breyanzi posted a median progression-free survival of 14.8 months compared with 5.7 months for SOC.
- Overall survival data weren’t mature at the time of this data cut, but Bristol Myers said the drug had shown a trend favoring efficacy on that front.
- 86% of patients dosed with Breyanzi hit a complete or partial response, with 66% achieving a complete response.
- Meanwhile, 48% of patients on SOC achieved a response, and only 39% saw a complete response.
- During the trial, 50 patients in the SOC transferred to dosing with Breyanzi after failing to respond to three cycles of salvage chemo or seeing their disease progress.
- Price Action: BMY shares closed at $56.36 on Friday.
- Check out our coverage of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2021 here.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: ASH21 Briefs lymphoma Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General