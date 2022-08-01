ñol

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 2, 2022

by Renato Capelj, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 1, 2022 1:33 PM | 2 min read

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • BingX adding German crypto platform
  • Charles Schwab launches crypto ETF SCHW
  • Cboe has written down value of ErisX CBOE
  • Blue Ocean has integrated Broadridge
  • Euronext increases revenues, income EUXTF
  • China-Switzerland Stock Connect live
  • Banco Santander will add crypto trade SAN
  • BestEx adds no-code algo trade tools 
  • Zodia receives FCA crypto registration
  • ICE Shared Farm launching in Taiwan ICE
  • IEX is welcoming SEC rule on D-Limit
  • Atomic’s David Dindi talks trading tech
  • Binance has added verification tokens

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • Fintech MakersHub adds $4.5M seed
  • Circle ‘providing greater transparency’
  • CloudMargin signing new bank clients
  • VC Portage will raise $1B fintech fund
  • Up Bank launching BNPL alternatives
  • Mollie taps WorldPay executive as VP
  • Plato adds trading certification offering
  • DocuSign teamed w/UK-based OneID DOCU
  • Payroll startup B9 raises $2.6M round
  • Bitwage, Casa & Edge Wallet partner
  • Forsage founders, promoters charged
  • Tartan added funding to launch, scale
  • TrumidXt’s leaders get back to trading
  • Bibby selected NatWest’s Marion King
  • Kenya banks ordered to cut 2 fintechs
  • GloriFi to trade public following SPAC
  • Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group 
  • Paytm founder promising more growth 
  • Grasshopper taps $30.4M for banking
  • Envestnet teams up with Nickelodeon ENV
  • Orchard seeking $75M in new funding
  • Pakistan’s OneLoad raises new round

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:

  • A time- and volatility-tested gateway to market
  • $0 direct access routing and no commissions
  • Extended hours trading and real-time streams
  • Short Locates Plus tool to source, short stock
  • Commitment to customer service and learning

Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Lightspeed doubling early-stage fund
  • G. Soros supports reform prosecutors
  • JPM aims to build giant travel agency JPM
  • Spotify wants users to pay for buttons SPOT
  • Use Twitter app w/out signing for acct TWTR
  • Visa’s founder, and his fintech impact V
  • Crypto regulation is at inflection point
  • Noah Smith on sizing up the new axis
  • Chat w/LinkedIn maker Reid Hoffman MSFT
  • Talos founders say crypto will bounce
  • MicroStrategy’s glaring (paper) losses MSTR

