Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 2, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- BingX adding German crypto platform
- Charles Schwab launches crypto ETF SCHW
- Cboe has written down value of ErisX CBOE
- Blue Ocean has integrated Broadridge
- Euronext increases revenues, income EUXTF
- China-Switzerland Stock Connect live
- Banco Santander will add crypto trade SAN
- BestEx adds no-code algo trade tools
- Zodia receives FCA crypto registration
- ICE Shared Farm launching in Taiwan ICE
- IEX is welcoming SEC rule on D-Limit
- Atomic’s David Dindi talks trading tech
- Binance has added verification tokens
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Fintech MakersHub adds $4.5M seed
- Circle ‘providing greater transparency’
- CloudMargin signing new bank clients
- VC Portage will raise $1B fintech fund
- Up Bank launching BNPL alternatives
- Mollie taps WorldPay executive as VP
- Plato adds trading certification offering
- DocuSign teamed w/UK-based OneID DOCU
- Payroll startup B9 raises $2.6M round
- Bitwage, Casa & Edge Wallet partner
- Forsage founders, promoters charged
- Tartan added funding to launch, scale
- TrumidXt’s leaders get back to trading
- Bibby selected NatWest’s Marion King
- Kenya banks ordered to cut 2 fintechs
- GloriFi to trade public following SPAC
- Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group
- Paytm founder promising more growth
- Grasshopper taps $30.4M for banking
- Envestnet teams up with Nickelodeon ENV
- Orchard seeking $75M in new funding
- Pakistan’s OneLoad raises new round
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Lightspeed doubling early-stage fund
- G. Soros supports reform prosecutors
- JPM aims to build giant travel agency JPM
- Spotify wants users to pay for buttons SPOT
- Use Twitter app w/out signing for acct TWTR
- Visa’s founder, and his fintech impact V
- Crypto regulation is at inflection point
- Noah Smith on sizing up the new axis
- Chat w/LinkedIn maker Reid Hoffman MSFT
- Talos founders say crypto will bounce
- MicroStrategy’s glaring (paper) losses MSTR
