Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 2, 2022

BingX adding German crypto platform

Charles Schwab launches crypto ETF SCHW

Cboe has written down value of ErisX CBOE

Blue Ocean has integrated Broadridge

Euronext increases revenues, income EUXTF

China-Switzerland Stock Connect live

Banco Santander will add crypto trade SAN

BestEx adds no-code algo trade tools

Zodia receives FCA crypto registration

ICE Shared Farm launching in Taiwan ICE

IEX is welcoming SEC rule on D-Limit

Atomic’s David Dindi talks trading tech

Binance has added verification tokens

Fintech MakersHub adds $4.5M seed

Circle ‘providing greater transparency’

CloudMargin signing new bank clients

VC Portage will raise $1B fintech fund

Up Bank launching BNPL alternatives

Mollie taps WorldPay executive as VP

Plato adds trading certification offering

DocuSign teamed w/UK-based OneID DOCU

Payroll startup B9 raises $2.6M round

Bitwage, Casa & Edge Wallet partner

Forsage founders, promoters charged

Tartan added funding to launch, scale

TrumidXt’s leaders get back to trading

Bibby selected NatWest’s Marion King

Kenya banks ordered to cut 2 fintechs

GloriFi to trade public following SPAC

Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group

Paytm founder promising more growth

Grasshopper taps $30.4M for banking

Envestnet teams up with Nickelodeon ENV

Orchard seeking $75M in new funding

Pakistan’s OneLoad raises new round

