Euronext NV is a pan-European exchange operating in the Eurozone with hundreds of issues. The company has a blue-chip franchise consisting of several issuers in the EURO STOXX 50 benchmark and a diverse domestic and international client base. The company operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its product offering includes equities, exchange-traded funds, warrants and certificates, bonds, derivatives, commodities, and indexes. Euronext's sources of revenue derived from a listing, cash and derivatives trading, market data and indexes, clearing, custody and settlement, and market solutions among other sources of revenue. Its largest portion of revenue comes from cash trading.