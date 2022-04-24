Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 25, 2022

Hey Team! Benzinga just wrapped up its Psychadelics and Cannabis conferences.

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Bitstamp, Benzinga chat at BTC22.

Fidelity is building new crypto ETFs.

Crypto.com supports MIT research. (CRYPTO: CRO)

GS looks to woo FTX in Caribbean. (NYSE: GS)

Currency.com added crypto trading.

Britannia has purchased Alphaplate.

Cboe launching curb session trade. (BATS: CBOE)

FTX: Algos must clear margin trade. (CRYPTO: FTT)

Kraken has tapped new leadership.

Is Binance working w/ FSB agency. (CRYPTO: BNB)

ThinkMarkets getting in DeFi CFDs.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Symbiotic makes utility w/DLT tech.

Citi and STT invested in FunGuard. (NYSE: C)

Evolve, Trust and Bond partner up.

Chargebee, Razorpay teaming up.

Tencent is investing in a UK fintech. (OTC: TCEHY)

OCC orders Anchorage to revamp.

Skyflow, Plaid partnered on security.

NY lawmakers eye stop to rug pulls.

Billtrust grows KeyBank relationship. (NASDAQ: BTRS) (NYSE: KEY)

Archa added $24M bag to develop.

Twitter taps Stripe over creator pay. (NYSE: TWTR)

Plaid co-founder rebranding bank.

ADCB joined UAE DLT consortium.

Cowen rolling out crypto algorithms.

SALT pushes lending-as-a-service.

Stripe is leading in carbon removal.

Citi, Ebanx partner in Latin America.

FCA review highlights fintech issue.

C2FO surpasses $200B in funding.

Finextra, Jobbio eye talent curation.

Crypto not immune to macro trends.

MicroDesk, Nordigen partnering up.

A16z Crypto intros Web3 research.

Goldman growing Marcus beta test.

Ratio secures $120M in a Series A.

CB Insight: Fintech Q1’22 analysis.

MS: Crypto to be more widely used.

Fintech Brex acquires Pry Financial.

Macron wants to better regulations.

👉 Interesting Reads:

Large cannabis consolidation likely.

The affordability crisis is real & bad.

Fincourse brought a couple millions.

Will Fed tightening kill the markets.

Ziglu <> Robinhood, CS, & stability. (NYSE: CS) (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Libs of TikTok soars after a doxxing.

Netflix canceled shows amid losses. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

CNN+ streaming service gets killed. (NYSE: T)

Top 10 degrees in fintech in Europe.

GS: Apple, Meta lead in metaverse. (NYSE: GS) (NASDAQ: AAPL) (NASDAQ: FB)

If you get a W-2, “you are a sucker.”

Elon Musk decimates Bill Gates life. (NASDAQ: TSLA) (NASDAQ: MSFT)

