Bitcoin At $108,000 While Dogecoin, Ethereum, XRP Extend Losses

Bitcoin fell below $110,000 on Thursday as ETF outflows continue and nervous sentiment remains.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $108,574.22 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,899.85 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $188.91 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.35 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1901 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001009

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 209,757 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $693.09 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC), Story (CRYPTO: IP) and Plasma (CRYPTO: XPL).

(CRYPTO: ZEC), (CRYPTO: IP) and (CRYPTO: XPL). Polymarket bettors now give a 60% chance, up from 40% on Oct. 14, of Bitcoin falling below $100,000 before 2026.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Matthew Hyland noted that after last week's crash, Bitcoin's major liquidity levels below the current price have been cleared, with most remaining liquidity now above.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted that rising gold prices are bullish for Bitcoin.

Gold's market cap has grown to $30 trillion from $10 trillion three years ago. If Bitcoin were to match gold's valuation, it could potentially increase of around 15 times.

Altcoin Sherpa expects Bitcoin to trade sideways between $100,000–$115,000 in the near term, likely consolidating around the 200-day EMA.

Ted Pillows emphasized that Bitcoin is consolidating post-crash amid extreme negative sentiment and panic selling, which are typical signs of a market bottom rather than a top.

