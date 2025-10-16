Dogecoin Tests 19 Cents As Thumzup Media Weighs DOGE Rewards Integration

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has slipped 20% over the past week, but positive signs of real-world utility for the meme coin could spark a rebound.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1988 $30.1 billion -19.6% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.00001042 $6.14 billion -13.5% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 7219 $3.03 billion -21.9%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez identifies $0.19 as a crucial support level for Dogecoin. If it holds, the next target could be $0.33.

Statistics: Bitinfocharts data shows small DOGE holders are steadily increasing: addresses holding 0–0.1 DOGE rose from 2.93 million to 2.96 million, while 0.1–1 DOGE climbed from 783,187 to 787,952 over the past week.

Larger holders also expanded their stakes: 10–100M DOGE addresses rose from 758 to 762, 100 million–1 billion DOGE from 106 to 109, and 1 billion–10 billion DOGE from 2 to 3.

Coinglass reports $12.9 million in total liquidations over the past 24 hours, including $11.3 million in longs, as traders were forced to close positions amid a sharp meme coin sell-off.

Community News: Thumzup Media Corp (NASDAQ:TZUP) on Wednesday announced plans to explore Dogecoin integration as a rewards option for its Thumzup app users.

Currently offering cash rewards for sharing content, introducing DOGE could lower transaction costs, enable faster cross-border micro-payments, and attract crypto-friendly creators.

The rollout will be gradual, dependent on technical validation, regulatory guidance, and pilot testing, building on Thumzup's prior crypto initiatives, including Bitcoin holdings.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock