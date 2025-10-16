BlackRock To Launch Revamped Money Market Fund For Serving Stablecoin Issuers

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is introducing a redesigned money market fund, the BlackRock Select Treasury Based Liquidity Fund (BSTBL), aligning with the newly enacted GENIUS Act, the first comprehensive U.S. federal framework for stablecoins.

What Happened: The updated BSTBL is tailored for stablecoin issuers required to maintain high-quality, liquid reserves under federal regulation.

According to CNBC, the fund now carries a Treasury-heavy portfolio, optimized for token issuers operating under U.S. oversight.

This initiative complements BlackRock's broader digital asset strategy, which already includes a spot Bitcoin ETF, an Ethereum ETF, and the BUIDL tokenized liquidity fund.

The asset manager is also exploring tokenized real-world asset funds, signaling its growing commitment to on-chain finance.

The move follows the rollout of GENIUS-compliant stablecoins, including Anchorage Digital Bank's partnership with Ethena Labs to launch USDtb, the first federally approved stablecoin under the GENIUS framework.

Why It Matters: Signed into law by president Donald Trump in July, the GENIUS Act establishes a national standard for "permitted payment stablecoin issuers" (PPSIs), defining strict rules for reserve composition, AML/KYC compliance, and ongoing transparency and reporting.

Industry forecasts predict stablecoin issuance could surpass $2 trillion by 2028, up from about $300 billion today.

Meanwhile, financial institutions are increasingly piloting tokenized money market funds to improve collateral efficiency and enable 24/7 liquidity.

Analysts at TD Cowen estimate the on-chain capital base could exceed $100 trillion within five years, a shift that positions funds like BlackRock's BSTBL as a cornerstone for the next generation of institutional cash management.

Image: Shutterstock