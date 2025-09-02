Strategy Just Bought Another 4,048 BTC—How Far Can Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Go?

Strategy Inc. MSTR disclosed it has acquired 4,048 Bitcoin BTC/USD for approximately $449.3 million, paying an average of $110,981 per coin.

What Happened: The purchases, made between Aug. 26 and Sep. 1, raise the company's total Bitcoin holdings to 636,505 BTC, acquired at an aggregate cost of $46.95 billion, or $73,765 per Bitcoin.

The company also reported that it has achieved a Bitcoin yield of 25.7% year-to-date, underlining the scale of its treasury strategy.

Strategy's latest purchase further cements its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally.

The acquisition was funded through proceeds from at-the-market offerings of preferred stock and common stock.

According to the filing, 220,000 shares of preferred and over 1.2 million shares of common stock were sold during the reporting period, raising $471.8 million in net proceeds.

Strategy's Bitcoin dashboard shows its consistent accumulation strategy remains intact despite market volatility.

Why It Matters: The accumulation comes as other corporate and institutional holders also expand their reserves.

Metaplanet Inc. MTPLF, often called "Japan's MicroStrategy," approved an $884 million capital raise on Monday and disclosed the purchase of 1,009 BTC for $112.2 million, bringing its holdings to 20,000 BTC.

Tesla holds 11,509 BTC, while Coinbase COIN controls 11,776 BTC, worth around $1.35 billion.

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark CLSK owns 12,608 BTC, valued at $1.45 billion at current prices.

These figures underscore how treasury strategies for corporations in diverse sectors now include significant Bitcoin allocations.

By contrast, Strategy's total 636,505 BTC represents approximately 3% of the Bitcoin supply, underscoring its dominance in corporate holdings.

