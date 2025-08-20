Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Hold Steady As Dogecoin Gains

Cryptocurrency markets are slightly up on Wednesday as markets shift their attention to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $113,623.99 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,305.82 Solana SOL/USD $183.78 XRP XRP/USD $2.92 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2175 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001245

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 114,851 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $446.26 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $523.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $429.7 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include OKB OKB/USD , Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD and Conflux CFX/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader BitBull predicts Bitcoin's open interest may reset to the 200k–220k range, a common flush before potential upside. He emphasizes "focus on survival, not overtrading."

Daan Crypto Trades observes that Bitcoin remains range-bound, recommending patience until price action resolves—no rush to trade during chop.

Crypto General leans short-term bearish, eyeing shorts from the red zone with targets near $104,000, though a strong bullish catalyst, such as Fed rate cuts, could shift bias.

More Crypto Online noted Bitcoin's strong trendline is acting as resistance, creating hurdles for bullish momentum.

Roman Trading points to $112,000 as the key support. With the diagonal uptrend broken, he warns the current market is risky, "too early to long, too late to short."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock