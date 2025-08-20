Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Hold Steady As Dogecoin Gains

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization rises 0.7% to $3.85 trillion.
- Traders urge caution: focus on survival rather than overtrading, while some highlight bearish risks for Bitcoin around $104,000.
- See what Wall Street is buying with instant access to ratings on 1,000 top stocks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and more. Unlock all ratings now.
Cryptocurrency markets are slightly up on Wednesday as markets shift their attention to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on Friday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$113,623.99
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,305.82
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$183.78
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.92
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2175
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001245
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 114,851 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $446.26 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $523.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $429.7 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include OKB OKB/USD, Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD and Conflux CFX/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Bounce To $114,000 And $4,300: Was This The Dip?
- Goldman Sachs Projects Stablecoin Market Could Reach Trillions
- Over $500 Million In Outflows From Bitcoin ETFs: What Does It Mean For The Bull Market?
- Tim Scott Seeks Bipartisan Backing For Crypto Bills, But Says This Leading Democrat Is The ‘Real Force To Overcome’
Trader Notes: Crypto trader BitBull predicts Bitcoin's open interest may reset to the 200k–220k range, a common flush before potential upside. He emphasizes "focus on survival, not overtrading."
Daan Crypto Trades observes that Bitcoin remains range-bound, recommending patience until price action resolves—no rush to trade during chop.
Crypto General leans short-term bearish, eyeing shorts from the red zone with targets near $104,000, though a strong bullish catalyst, such as Fed rate cuts, could shift bias.
More Crypto Online noted Bitcoin's strong trendline is acting as resistance, creating hurdles for bullish momentum.
Roman Trading points to $112,000 as the key support. With the diagonal uptrend broken, he warns the current market is risky, "too early to long, too late to short."
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.