August 20, 2025 12:58 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum Bounce To $114,000 And $4,300: Was This The Dip?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD are testing crucial support levels following sharp corrections from recent highs, with traders closely monitoring whether these zones hold or break.

What Happened: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that capital inflows have dropped 24% in three weeks, from $86 billion to $66 billion, affecting major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin has retraced from its all-time high of $124,590 to around $113,500, with Martinez pointing out the following scenarios:

  • Holding $112,000–$112,800 could spark a rebound to $115,000–$118,000 and potentially retest $124,600.
  • Losing $112,000 risks a deeper slide toward $108,250, with on-chain data showing a liquidity gap that could accelerate the drop.

Ethereum has dropped from $4,800 to test the key support zone of $3,700–$4,000. Holding this range could set up moves toward $4,340 in the short term and $6,300 in the medium term. A break above $4,400 may confirm the correction is over.

Both BTC and ETH sit at make-or-break levels. A bounce from here could revive bullish momentum, but a breakdown risks a sharp retracement. Traders are urged to remain patient and manage risk until clearer signals emerge.

What's Next: Bitcoin's next big support levels based on MVRV Pricing Bands stand at $112,800, $91,400, and $70,000.

In an Aug. 18 post on X, Martinez had cited on-chain data showing a liquidity gap between $112,000 and $108,000.

He predicts losing that support could quickly trigger a sharp $4,000 drop to $108,000.

The Accumulation Trend Score dropped to 0.20, pointing to holders redistributing their Bitcoin rather than accumulating at these levels.

Looking ahead, Martinez marks $4,000 and $3,700 as key support levels for Ethereum after more than 400,000 ETH was purchased by whales in the recent dip.

