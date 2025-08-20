Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP See Most Profit-Taking Since December: A Buy-The-Dip Opportunity?

Crypto markets are seeing a sharp pullback in recent weeks, but onchain data indicates potential buying opportunities amid elevated profit-taking.

What Happened: Glassnode data shows the dip is driven largely by long-term investors taking profits. While sentiment appears negative, the conditions could present a favorable entry point for patient traders.

Bitcoin BTC/USD has seen more than $1.5 billion in profits realized since July 18, marking the largest profit-taking since December 2024.

Trader Ted Pillows noted that despite minor 2–3% dips causing panic, true tops involve mass selling to go all-in on crypto—something not currently observed, suggesting further upside potential.

Ethereum ETH/USD: $575 million have been realized since Aug. 16, the largest in this cycle, showing longer-term ETH holders taking profits.

Solana SOL/USD: more than $105 million realized since Aug. 17.

XRP XRP/USD: on July 24, $375 million was realized, reflecting strong distribution similar to December 2024.

TRON TRX/USD: $230 million realized on Aug. 6, setting a record for TRX and highlighting broader altcoin sell pressure.

Why It Matters: Santiment data shows retail sentiment has shifted sharply bearish, as Bitcoin dips below $113,000, the most negative since June 22, when geopolitical tensions presented a window of weakness.

Historically, extreme fear among traders has signaled potential buying opportunities, as markets often move opposite to crowd expectations.

The recent profit-taking may thus indicate a dip-and-bounce setup in the making.

Image: Shutterstock