Sudhanshu Singh

Benzinga Editor

14 Years Of Ads: This Is How Long It Will Take Las Vegas' $2.3B Sphere To Recoup Mega Investment
Social media is abuzz with videos from the concert, showcasing the visual extravaganza offered by the Sphere in Las Vegas.
Watch Out Apple, Google: Samsung Is Reportedly Launching A Hugely Disruptive Cloud Gaming Service
Samsung is seeking fresh avenues like cloud gaming for phones to maintain revenue growth amid dwindling smartphone market.
Apple Released A New $29 Product, But It Didn't Make It To The Presentation
Can You Really Pocket $1,200 Monthly On Spotify With Your 30-Second Track On Endless Loop? 'Not Quite,' Says CEO
Platforms like Spotify have complex mechanisms for calculating artist royalties, designed to balance the interests of both large and small artists.
Elon Musk Says Bill Gates 'Doesn't Get Enough Negative Feedback' After Isaacson's Biography Reveals Origins Of Billionaires' Clash
During their meeting in early 2022, as covered by CNBC, Gates sought to advise Musk on his recent $5.7 billion contribution to charity
Apple Fans Rejoice: iOS 17, iPadOS 17 Could Launch Alongside iPhone 15
According to insights from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is reportedly close to finalizing its latest software updates, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.
Elon Musk Reveals Video Views On X Have 'Roughly Doubled' In Just A Year As CEO Yaccarino Cheers Milestone
Yaccarino noted that X video views had soared by 90% compared to the previous year, drawing parallels with Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen breaking Sebastian Vettel's record
Your Apple Watch Face Could Soon Change Color Like A Chameleon: What Cupertino's New Design Patent Reveals
Apple has filed a patent for its wearable that aims to let your Apple Watch's face adapt to the color of external objects like clothing, watch bands, and perhaps even your car.
Elon Musk Echoes Dogecoin Designer's Shoutout To X: Calls It 'The Place To Be' For All Kinds Of Creators
The graphic designer associated with Dogecoin tweeted a list that praises the diversity and versatility of X, saying, "the goal of X is to maximize creator prosperity". 
How Much Will iPhone 15 Pro Cost? At Least $100 More Than Current Models, New Report Hints
A report from DigiTimes suggests an asking price ranging from $1,099 to $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro.
Snapchat's New AI Tool Will Let You Click Selfies Against Backdrop Of Your 'Dreams'
The feature uses AI to allow users to upload or capture selfies that can be crafted into new images within imagined scenarios.
From Ellen's Oscar Selfie To Arab Spring: Glitch On Musk's X Temporarily Wipes Out Iconic Internet Images
Tom Coates was among the early birds to highlight this issue when he shared his observation on Saturday, pointing out that images before 2015 were invisible.
Elon Musk's X Is Working On Government ID Verification For Its Premium Subscribers
A screenshot hinted at premium users needing to click a live selfie and share a snap of their government-issued ID for verification on X.
Apple Devices At Risk? $70 Gadget Exposes Bluetooth Security Gap At Def Con
Researcher Jae Bochs' initiative showcased a mere $70 device that could exploit Bluetooth vulnerabilities in Apple devices.
Locked Out By Disgruntled Musk? NYU Professor Galloway Claims X Account Blocked After Meeting Snub
New York University professor Scott Galloway has claimed he has been blocked from X after turning down a meeting with Elon Musk.
Adobe Express Levels Up With AI Features With Chops To Become A Worthy Canva-Killer
Adobe Express has integrated Adobe's Firefly generative AI technology to generate custom images and text enhancements for marketing, social media, and other design requirements.
This New Apple iOS 17 Feature Is A Blessing For Parents: How To Turn On 'Screen Distance' For Safer Viewing
The "Screen Distance" feature reduces the potential eye strain from holding the device too close.
Netflix, Iger Lead The Way As Hollywood Studios Offer A New Deal To Striking Writers
The new offer touches on pressing concerns, such as artificial intelligence and access to viewer stats.
Linda Yaccarino Spills The Beans On Why Elon Musk Morphed Twitter Into X: 'Sticking To The Old Brand Often Results In...'
Yaccarino said the rebranding acted as a symbolic unshackling from the limitations of their original identity.
Apple's Watch Series 9 Might Revive The Beloved Classic Buckle Strap Band

