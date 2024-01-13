Apple Analyst Mark Gurman Deems Vision Pro's Virtual Keyboard A 'Complete Write-Off' Ahead Of First Sale

Loading... Loading...

Renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman recently voiced his disapproval of Vision Pro’s new virtual keyboard, suggesting it falls short of expectations on X.

What Happened: Gurman, known for his insightful tech reviews, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard. The analyst was less than impressed, criticizing the keyboard for its lack of “magical in-air typing” and awkward usability.

Gurman’s post read: “The Vision Pro virtual keyboard is a complete write-off, at least in 1.0. You have to poke each key one finger at a time like you did before you learned how to type. There is no magical in-air typing. You can also look at a character and pinch. You'll want a Bluetooth keyboard.”

Why It Matters: The critique comes in the wake of a shift in the tech industry towards virtual keyboards. Meta Platforms Inc. META had previously showcased a technology that could transform any flat surface into a virtual keyboard using the Quest 2 virtual reality headset.

Founder Mark Zuckerberg was seen demonstrating the technology, indicating the company’s confidence in this innovation. Gurman’s critique of Vision Pro’s similar product highlights the challenges companies may face in perfecting this technology.

