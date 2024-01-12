Trump Ordered To Cover $393K In Legal Fees For New York Times And Its Journalists

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been directed to cover close to $400,000 in legal expenses to The New York Times and three of its journalists.

What Happened: As revealed by Politico on Friday, Donald Trump’s failed lawsuit against The New York Times and journalists Susanne Craig, David Barstow, and Russ Buettner has resulted in him being mandated to pay $392,638.69 in legal charges. Trump initially filed the lawsuit in 2021 over a 2018 Pulitzer-awarded article that scrutinized the Trump family's wealth and tax records. The Times and its journalists were absolved from the case in May 2021.

Trump’s lawsuit claimed his niece, Mary Trump, violated the conditions of a settlement agreement by disclosing tax records to the press. Trump sought $100 million in damages.

In his verdict, New York Judge Robert Reed stated the amount is "reasonable" considering the complexity of the case, a view contested by Trump's attorneys who labeled the costs as "exorbitant" and meriting "a significant reduction."

Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokesperson for The Times, said the judgement sends a clear message against the misuse of the judicial system to “try and silence journalists,” as reported by the Associated Press.

Alina Habba, Trump's attorney, expressed disappointment over The Times and its journalists being excluded from the case, but maintained the strength of their accusations against Mary Trump.

Why It Matters: The verdict represents a significant financial setback for Trump, demonstrating the potential cost of lawsuits against major media outlets. The outcome of the lawsuit underscores the importance of freedom of the press and reiterates how the judicial system supports and protects journalists against attempts to silence them, particularly in cases involving high-profile figures. The case also highlights the potential legal implications of violating settlement agreements. Despite the setback, Trump’s legal team remains committed to pursuing their claims, signifying an ongoing legal battle.

