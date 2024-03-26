Cybertruck, King Of Rap Videos? Tesla's EV Pickup Makes Another Music Video Splash With The Weeknd, Future & Metro Boomin

Loading... Loading...

There’s no sign of the Tesla Cybertruck‘s dominance in rap videos fading. Future, Metro Boomin, and The Weeknd are the latest to climb aboard the electric truck in their new track “Young Metro,” featuring a sleek, matte black Cybertruck.

Screenshot from ‘Young Metro’ by Future, Metro Boomin, and The Weeknd on YouTube

Not the First Rodeo

This isn’t the Cybertruck’s debut in the world of hip-hop videos, known for showcasing flashy cars (or, as rappers say, “flexing the whip”). It all started in 2019 when Travis Scott caused a stir by featuring the then-unreleased Cybertruck alongside the Cyberquad ATV in his music video “Gang Gang.” Even 13-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, a Cybertruck owner himself, included the EV truck in his video for “Cash In Cash Out.” This isn’t surprising, considering Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s well-known interest in music and pop culture.

Aesthetics & Bragging Rights

The Cybertruck’s unique, wedge-shaped design seems to be a winning formula for rappers seeking a futuristic aesthetic in their videos, along with the bragging rights, of course. With its prominent role in “Young Metro,” the Cybertruck continues its streak, adding a touch of menace to the high-tech vehicle.

Win-Win for All

While Tesla claims it doesn’t pay for product placement, the Cybertruck’s undeniable presence in music videos generates significant buzz. It’s a win-win: rappers get to show off with a one-of-a-kind ride, and Tesla benefits from the massive exposure, particularly among a desired demographic.

Beyond Rap: A-List Appeal

The Cybertruck’s reach extends beyond rap videos. Many celebrities are lining up to buy it, essentially doing Elon Musk’s marketing for him. From Kim Kardashian’s Instagram stories to Jay-Z‘s custom matte black wrap, the electric pickup is quickly becoming the accessory of choice for A-listers – including Serena Williams, Justin Bieber, Steve Aoki, and Lady Gaga.

Organic Hype Machine

Musk insists Tesla provides no discounts or endorsements, meaning these stars are paying full price and showcasing the Cybertruck out of genuine enthusiasm. This organic celebrity promotion is invaluable for Tesla, a company known for spending minimally on traditional advertising.

The Cybertruck’s recurring role in rap videos highlights the growing connection between hip-hop culture and technological innovation. As questions about status, social responsibility, and the entertainment industry intersect, the Tesla Cybertruck appears to have transcended its form as a truck – becoming a cultural statement.

