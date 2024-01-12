X Is 'Finally' Prepping To Introduce Search Filters For Mobile, Reveals Designer

Loading... Loading...

In a recent tweet, lead designer of X (formerly Twitter), Andrea Conway announced the long-awaited introduction of search filters to the social media app’s mobile version, starting with iOS.

What Happened: On Friday, Andrea Conway, a well-known figure on Twitter, revealed that search filters are finally being incorporated into mobile clients, with iOS users getting the first taste. Conway shared an iOS screen showing the new search filter feature, praising the efforts of @iuliabaltoi.

See Also: Check Your Bank Account! If You’ve Owned An iPhone, Apple May Be Sending You $100 This Week

The screenshot shared by Andrea shows five filters that include – From, Date Posted, Language, Post Activity, Near you (which seems like an option to find tweets from your area) and Exclude replies.

In a follow-up tweet, Conway shared her excitement about the project’s completion, which she said had been started and halted numerous times over the last two years. Conway expressed enthusiasm about the planned features beyond the current update and encouraged users to share their thoughts, feedback, and ideas.

Why It Matters: The implementation of search filters on mobile signifies a major improvement for X’s mobile platform, particularly for iOS users initially. This update will enhance user experience by allowing more targeted searches, thus making content discovery easier and more efficient. Conway’s tweets also hint at future upgrades, indicating Twitter’s continuous commitment to improving its platform for its users.

Image source – Shutterstock

Read Next: Science Takes Center Stage At CZI As Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Alter Philanthropic Course

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.