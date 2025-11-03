Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Losses As Crypto Liquidations Surpass $1 Billion

Bitcoin remains range-bound near the $107,000 level following the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, with total liquidations now exceeding $1 billion.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $106,934.68 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,630.15 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $167.96 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.34 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1693 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9348

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 307,714 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $1.19 billion.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Dash, Plasma and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades observed that Bitcoin has cleared much of the liquidity between $105,000 and $106,000, leaving limited key zones on lower timeframes.

The next notable levels are the $102,000–$103,000 area from the Oct. 10 wick, the $107,000 region that once served as strong support and is now being retested, and a liquidity cluster extending up to $112,000.

Kevin highlighted that Bitcoin has been consolidating for 17 weeks within the $98,000–$106,800–$125,000 range, with the weekly bearish divergence identified near $120,000–$125,000 in August still playing out.

This extended correction represents a typical consolidation phase, and holding structural support remains crucial. A decisive break in either direction could spark a surge in volatility and a much sharper move.

Altcoin Sherpa believes Bitcoin could eventually revisit the CME gap around $92,000, though the timing remains uncertain.

Nebraskangooner noted that Bitcoin's chart currently appears weak, with $102,000 serving as critical support. A breakdown below this level could lead to a deeper decline toward $85,000 or lower.

